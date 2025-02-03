Tamannaah Bhatia ready to take on Monday as she serves boss lady look in beige pantsuit

When it comes to minimal styles, Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to make a fashion statement. She is definitely someone to take cues from if you want to upgrade your casual-style wardrobe. She was recently snapped in a pantsuit and looked absolutely gorgeous. Let’s break down her look.

The actor was clicked in a beige-colored blazer. The oversized blazer featured a buttoned closure and three pockets. She styled this with a basic body-fit tee in black-and-white horizontal stripes.

For the bottoms, she chose a pair of trousers from the same palette. Just like the blazer, the pants were also styled in an oversized fit and a wide-legged design. The pants complemented the blazer really well, along with the striped tee inside.

She styled the fit with a pair of white footwear. Ditching the usual sneakers that people often use to style casual pantsuits, she chose a pair of solid white boots. Prioritizing her feet’s comfort, she opted for a flat style to slay in.

There is no denying that the Babli Bouncer actor has amazing natural waves. Not shying away from flaunting her natural locks, she looked beautiful in her beach curls. Swaying on the minimal end for accessories, she chose to wear a basic locket with a chunky chain, popped on a few rings, and a pair of simple golden hoops. Completing her look, Bhatia added a little black bag and a pair of tinted glares in a rectangular frame.

As for her makeup, it is no secret that the actor prefers a more simple look. Like most of her appearances, she chose an extremely light makeup style for this fit. Blushing her cheeks a bit, she added a hint of pink lip gloss and stepped out in style.

This beige pantsuit is definitely one to add to your list for your next office party or just a casual evening dinner. Tamannaah Bhatia is a true style icon, whether it is for easy-going fits or bold ones. The actor will surely inspire you to add a few of her looks to your wardrobe.

What do you think of Tamannaah’s look? Tell us in the comments.