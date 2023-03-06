Tamannaah Bhatia redefines elegance in Archana Jaju Kalamkari saree set; Can you guess its WHOPPING cost?

Tamannaah Bhatia has been making waves not just with her performances in movies, but also for her fashion choices. The actress brings her fashion A-game for every outing, and makes heads turn with her chic picks. In January, Tamannaah made heads turn in an electric blue Gnama midi cut-out dress at an award show. After that, she raised the glam at a store launch event in Hyderabad as she arrived wearing a gorgeous white organza saree with a contemporary off-shoulder blouse, a few weeks ago. Now, the actress recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram, and she made a statement in a beautiful white kalamkari saree set. Want to know the details? Keep scrolling!

Tamannaah Bhatia makes a chic statement in Archana Jaju Kalamkari saree set

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia arrived for a store launch on Saturday in Archana Jaju kalamkari saree set. The white hand-woven zari butti saree stands out thanks to the lovely hand-painted artwork featuring animal forest design. The beautiful artwork is the highlight of the saree, while the golden zari work at the border and the scalloped detailing take it up another notch! The saree is paired with a kalamkari embroidered blouse that features a floral design and vertical green stripes. The saree set costs a whopping Rs 1,18,999!

Tamannaah further amped up the look by accessorizing with a statement golden necklace with teardrop cut emeralds, and golden bangles with intricate work on them. She looked absolutely mesmerizing, check out the pictures below!

What do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

