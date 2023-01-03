Tamannaah Bhatia REPEATS her Rs. 2.27 lakh sequin top on New Year’s Eve celebration with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia has turned into a big-time fashionista. Be it a statement piece to going minimal in a jogger set, Tamannaah has become a favourite of fashion critics. The F3 fame actress is clearly an emerging face of fashion, and over the past few months, Tamannaah has turned enough heads with her style statement. One of her looks that grabbed a lot of attention was the sequin co-ord set that she wore at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Known for experimenting with her fashion choices, Tam wore something unusual yet eye-catching. One can see in the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia is flaunting her toned legs in neon pink sequin attire that gives a perfect blend of boldness with chicness.

Talking about the neon shirt, Tam opted for this sheer tulle covered in light-catching sequins that gave a liquid-like shine which makes it perfect for a party number. The dropped shoulders and cuff sleeves on the top add a dramatic touch to her look. She wore the oversized top with a triangle sequin bra underneath. She teamed her oh-so-sexy look with a hot pink mini skirt and is embellished all over with sequins that glisten in the light. The outfit, in total costs worth Rs. 2,27,830 from David Koma's shelves.

Tamannaah Bhatia capped her look with smokey eye makeup and pink lip tint. Too much pink really hurts the eyes but the actress did everything to allow the pop of colour to stand out. Quite an unconventional choice that really didn't work for her. Shaleena Nathani is the stylist behind this look of hers. Interestingly, Tam wore the same outfit on New Year’s Eve celebration with Vijay Varma in Goa. Here, the Lust Stories actress kept it simple sans makeup. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone, it is a great thing to see how more and more celebs are repeating their outfits. This was once considered a taboo in the world of fashion but is now a trend.

