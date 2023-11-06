Tamannaah Bhatia serves Diwali-ready vibes in Manish Malhotra’s blue-purple hued saree with halter-neck blouse

Tamannaah Bhatia stands as a beacon of style and elegance, in the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fashion reigns supreme. The Vedaa actress is known for her incredible talent, fabulous fashion sense, and undeniable beauty. Keeping absolutely in trend with her fashion-forward reputation, the spotlight recently shifted to this enchanting actress, once again, as expected, of course. This happened as the fashionably fabulous and talented fashion icon graced Manish Malhotra’s Deepawali 2023 party in a dazzling avatar that left awed, to say the least!

Draped in a magnificent, sequin-laden Manish Malhotra saree, Tamannaah Bhatia redefined the essence of festive fashion. Let’s embark on a journey to explore the magic woven into her attire, as she radiated Diwali-ready vibes in this opulent ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beyond beautiful in a stylish shimmery saree

Tamannaah recently set the internet ablaze as she treated her fans with a series of pictures from her traditional Diwali-ready look for Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra’s Deepawali 2023 party. The talented Lust Stories 2 actor wore a beautiful multi-coloured, ice blue and pink-ish purple-hued saree, created by the fashion lord, Manish Malhotra himself. This incomparable sequin-laden shimmery saree was floor-length and draped to pure perfection with classy pleats and a unique style. The Jailer actress also went above and beyond to pair her saree with a matching ice blue halter-necked bralette with a unique V-shaped cut design with sleek straps, a classy deep and sultry plunging neckline and tie-ups at the back which added to the talented Baahubali: The Beginning actress’ overall fit. We’re obsessed with this one!

The stylish Plan A Plan B actress further opted to complete her shiny and party-ready ensemble with matching shiny heels to give her overall stylish outfit a rather classy and harmonious appeal. The pretty Bhola Shankar actress also chose to take a bold no-accessory approach so that all the focus remains fixed on the fabulous Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress’ shimmery Manish Malhotra saree as well as her dazzling smile. The Bablii Bouncer actress also chose to leave her hair open, styled into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and framed her face. We’re absolutely in love with this stylish outfit.

The F3: Fun and Frustration fame’s makeup game was totally on point as well. The Himmatwala actress further went for a subtle and minimal makeup look with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, light eyeshadow, eyeliner, rouged cheeks, subtle highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect pink glossy lip. It’s pretty sure that this makeup accentuated, complimented, and elevated the Paiyaa actress’ elegant and ethnic look. The diva’s appearance at Manish Malhotra’s soirée was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. This ensemble, created by the fashion guru himself, encapsulated the spirit of the festive season, redefining the very essence of Deepawali style.

As we admire Tamannaah Bhatia’s proper elegance and grace, one thing is certain – the stylish diva truly personified the fiery firecrackers of Deepawali in Manish Malhotra’s shimmery creation, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

