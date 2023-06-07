Tamannaah Bhatia serves two statement looks and proves her love for oversized silhouettes

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her two big shows- Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2. For the promotions, Tamannaah kept her signature style look again with utmost grace and confidence. Tam served us with 2 stunning looks in 24 hours wearing voluminous, oversized silhouettes.

Talking about the first look, Tamannaah Bhatia wore an oversized pantsuit that came with impeccable tailoring. She teamed it with a lightweight cotton shirt worth Rs 8000 approx from The Frankie Shop and it added a sharp effect to the look. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia added a fun element to her formal look as she stacked in vintage Givenchy earrings and Chanel chunky magnifying glass necklace.

Tamannaah Bhatia in an oversized suit for Jee Karda Promotions

Beauty-wise, she kept it minimal with on-point bronzed cheeks, lots of mascara, and a smokey eye look. Loose natural hair and glossy lips completed her look. Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to make ‘work leisure’ look stylish and at the center of attention.

Tamannaah Bhatia's second look in baggy pants and a crop shirt

In the second look, Tam can be seen flaunting her love for baggy trends. From straight cut to a high-rise in wide-legged styles and mom jeans, Tamannaah has tried them all. This time, she wore mid-rise cargo-style baggy pants from Giuseppe di Morabito that came with multi-pocket detailing at the front. The F3 star teamed it with a crop shirt from Off-White and layered it with a lot of accessories.

Bhatia finished her promotional look with a simple beauty look comprising of on-point brows, a soft smoky eye, and glossy lips. Well, if you’re unsure about how to wear baggy pants, let Tamannaah Bhatia be your guide.

While she is scoring high on the oversized trend, we would love to see her in body sculpting bodycons besides her penchant for the baggy trend.

