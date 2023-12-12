Tamannaah Bhatia sets regal vibes in Anita Dongre floral embroidered saree styled with 'HAWT' corset blouse

Tamannaah Bhatia, the reigning queen of hearts, certainly knows how to leave an indelible impression at every event. Bhatia easily aces her style statements, whether at a casual gathering or a formal function. She recently attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding celebration in Mumbai, where she stunned everyone with her amazing saree attire. The Jailer star chose a beautiful saree that emphasized her beauty with grace and elegance. The beautifully woven saree draped wonderfully around her, enhancing her entire appeal. As we explore further into Tamannaah Bhatia's latest saree outfit, we can't help but be hooked.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ethereal in black floral-infused drape

The Lust Stories 2 actress wore a lovely black saree that complimented her complexion well. It is safe to say that Bhatia seems to have a thing for plunging necklines, and this saree allowed her to show off her affinity for them. The saree was dressed up with a V-neckline corset blouse with a sweetheart neckline and an all-over design adorned with gold sequins. The combo was nothing short of spellbinding. This saree combination, made of the expensive fabric Lyocell, was bought from the renowned designer Anita Dongre for Rs. 1,38,000. Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of this stunning black saree showcased her fashion sense and distinguished her during the occasion.

About Tamannaah Bhatia’s wedding-ready accessories…

The Bholaa Shankar actress showed off her ability to accessorize once more, effortlessly stepping up her style game. Her choice of accessories exceeded all expectations. The Babli Bouncer star accessorized her look with gorgeous bangles that feature silver stones and a gold-toned finish. She accessorized her ears with stone-encrusted earrings from Maya Sanghavi Jewels, which enhanced her entire appearance.

The Plan A, Plan B diva’s look was made more appealing by a blend of these items. She also wore a potli purse from The Pink Potli, appropriately called "Knots of Love." This lovely bag was embellished with French knot embroidery, tassels, and a latkan, making it the ideal accessory for carrying her needs. The price of the potli bag was Rs. 6,800. Bhatia’s outstanding fashion sense was highlighted by her keen eye for specifics and her selection of accessories.

The KGF: Chapter 1-star’s makeup was flawless, giving a touch of glam to her entire look. She went for a matte-finished base that accentuated her inherent beauty and was enhanced with flushed cheeks that offered a touch of brightness. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion fame chose a dazzling golden eyeshadow for her eyes, which she accented with a little stroke of eyeliner that highlighted the shape of her eyes.

The Bahubali: The Beginning fame finished off her stunning makeup with a vibrant red lipstick that added a punch of color to her lips. The amazing makeup artist Divya Chablani, who certainly worked her magic, deserves praise for her immaculate makeup. The Entertainment star had a beautiful, messy hairdo that was masterfully made by the talented hairstylist Seema Mane.

The Humshakals diva was gorgeous in her saree, expertly done by stylist Chandini Whabi. Her ensemble was meticulously prepared, giving her a dreamy and gorgeous aspect. Master photographer Ajay Kadam captured her beauty in these breathtaking shots.

Tamannaah carried her saree look with grace and elegance, from the saree to the accessories, makeup, and hairstyle. Her dress choice definitely displayed her outstanding sense of fashion and left us speechless. If you agree and like her dreamy saree style, don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

