Tamannaah Bhatia slays casual chic look in crop shirt, detachable jeans that come with a HEFTY price tag

Tamannaah Bhatia has an impeccable fashion sense. Her style can be described as elegant, comfortable yet fun, and sassy. Her outfits never fail to garner our attention, and she knows how to rock even the most basic, casual outfits with great panache. From glamorous ethnic ensembles to casual streetwear- Tamannaah has been serving some stunning looks of late. Just last night, we spotted her rocking yet another stylish look. She was seen wearing a cropped shirt with detachable wide-leg jeans. The exorbitant price of the outfit will leave you astounded!

Tamannaah Bhatia pairs Off-White crop shirt with Giuseppe di Morabito jeans

For her outing in the city last night, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a cropped white shirt from the brand Off-White, and paired it with Giuseppe di Morabito denims. Tamannaah put her midriff on display as she rocked a chic white cropped shirt that skimmed just above her torso. The shirt has long sleeves, red line details, and the brand’s logo on the front. The cropped shirt from Off-White comes with a price tag of 1,779 dollars, which is approximately Rs 1,46,976!

Tamannaah paired the crop shirt with indigo-blue colored high-waisted, detachable, wide-leg jeans from Giuseppe di Morabito. The blue jeans features four front flap pockets, and has a baggy silhouette that looks stunning with the crop shirt. The pair of jeans costs a whopping 1056 dollars, which is approximately Rs 87,240. The total cost of her outfit is well above Rs 2 lakh!

Tamannaah Bhatia paired the outfit with multiple gold-toned layered necklaces. She tied her hair back in a ponytail, and her glam was soft and subtle with glossy pink lips.

What did you think about Tamannaah Bhatia’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

