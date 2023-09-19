Tamannaah Bhatia slays in head-to-toe denim corset dress and stilettos

The awaited OTT movie Jaane Jaan recently had a star-studded screening, which left the area humming with excitement. The presence of some of Bollywood's best on the red carpet added an extra dose of glitz to the occasion. The enigmatic star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma, and Jaydeep Ahlawat led the pack. But it was Vijay Verma's love, Tamannaah Bhatia, who caught our attention. Tamannaah Bhatia made a stylish presence on the red carpet. Let's take a look at what she wore.

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in a gorgeous deep indigo ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in a gorgeous deep indigo ensemble that seamlessly combines comfort and flair. This set emanates a casual yet sophisticated attitude thanks to its 100% cotton denim fabric. The handmade crossover belt that emphasizes the waist and adds a touch of refinement is the ensemble's striking feature. The elaborate contrast thread design on the panels of the fit-and-flare corset dress creates a visually fascinating appearance. This ensemble hits the ideal combination of elegance and fun thanks to its midi length.

Tamannaah’s hair, makeup and footwear

Tamannaah Bhatia glows like a runway star in Moonray's stunning Arcadia Denim Midi Dress, which retails for Rs 21,300. Her makeup compliments the outfit nicely, with a dewy complexion showcasing her natural glow. Her mesmerizing eyes are accentuated with thin-lined eyeliner, while a glossy pink lipstick gives a touch of softness to her outfit. Dangle earrings adorn her ears, bringing a touch of refinement and glamour. Tamannaah completes her immaculate look by gracefully tying her hair up in a high bun, producing a sophisticated and polished look suited for a sundowner party. Tamannaah continues to enchant fashion aficionados with her exquisite personal style.

Tamannaah Bhatia ups the style profile with an excellent choice of footwear, the Steve Madden Dali Denim Multi studded point-toe stiletto footwear. These slip-on type heels with a stiletto heel cost Rs 9,158 and exude confidence and refinement. The point-toe design is elegant, but the stud and buckle metal accents are striking. Tamannaah's fashion-forward footwear compliments her attire nicely, giving a hint of edginess to her entire style. She seamlessly mixes elegance and comfort with the Steve Madden shoes, demonstrating once again that she is a real trailblazer in the world of fashion.

Do you like this indigo blue dress paired up with light blue denim stilettos? Let us know in the comment section below.

