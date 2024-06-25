Tamannaah Bhatia soars to the pinnacle of fashion charts in bold violet backless gown

Apart from being one of the finest actresses in India with many successful movies to her credit, Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion magnate.her sense of style has always been ahead of the curve, making her standout on fashion front. Whether she is going to formal occasions or dressing up for the day, her wardrobe is a treasure trove of unique and one-of-a-kind dresses.

Once again, the actress has wowed everyone with her stunning outfit in vibrant color, proving she has a knack for making every hue work for her. Let’s break down her latest look which might give you cues on how to pull off a bold outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look

The Lust Stories 2 actress caught everyone’s eye in a stunning violet dress. The dress is from Victoria Beckham’s collection and stands out with its satin fabric and unique design.

Her dress boasts gathered and ruched detailing at the front, which is cleverly connected to a ring, adding a unique and stylish element to the dress. The other elements of the dress were a round neck and long sleeves which gave her dress a modern twist.

Her dress is tailored to fit snugly at the waistline, accentuating Tamannaah’s silhouette, and flows smoothly down to the floor-length hem in a straight and flattering fit. What makes this dress more stunning is its open-back design which adds a touch of glamor, making it perfect for both red carpet and formal occasions.

Advertisement

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

The Himmatwala actress complemented her stunning violet dress with minimal yet elegant accessories and beautifully coordinated make-up.

Her accessories included dainty earrings, which were her sole jewelry piece for the occasion and they did not overpower her ensemble.

For her make-up, the Bhola Shankar actress opted for a natural and glowing appearance. Her lips were adorned with soft pink lipstick, complementing the violet hue of the dress. Blushed cheeks added a healthy flush to her complexion while well-defined brows framed her face.

She opted for purple nail polish which harmonized with the hue of her dress. Her eyeliner was on point, enhancing her eyes with a sharp and stylish finish. To complete her look, she kept her hair open in gentle waves

On the whole, from the hairdo to the makeup to the jewelry, Tamannaah Bhatia impressed everyone with her sense of dressing as the violet satin dress that she wore looked fabulous on her. Her look was exquisite and it was a balanced concoction of simply glamorous and classy—making her stand out like she always does.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor serves a sizzling fashion statement in black bustier, mermaid skirt as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra