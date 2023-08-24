Tamannaah Bhatia sports hottest essential, corset with flared pants is perfect for a desk to dinner look

Tamannaah Bhatia, the great actress, has made a name for herself not just via her excellent performances but also through her growing fashion sense. Tamannaah's fashion game has achieved new heights, from wearing exquisite sarees that radiate elegance and charm to sporting the boss babe look with a stylish jacket. She easily demonstrates her range and ability to pull off varied outfits with grace with each appearance. Tamannaah's fashion path deserves our attention, as she continues to enchant us with her flawless style and bold experimentation, solidifying her place as a real fashion star.

Take a peek at what Tamannaah wore on her most recent excursion.

Tamannaah’s new look

Tamannaah Bhatia recently wowed everyone with her exceptional fashion sense by sporting beautiful attire. She wore a white blouse from Huemn, which cost Rs. 6,500, with The New World low-waist trousers in a fascinating shade of blue, which cost Rs. 9,500. The pièce de résistance of her ensemble was the gorgeous corset by Nikita Karizma, which cost a staggering Rs. 23,622 approx. This brave and bold choice provided an air of elegance and beauty to the whole design.

How does Tamannaah accessorize her look?

Mohit Rai, the creative stylist, created Tamannaah Bhatia's breathtaking look. The basic white shirt allowed the corset to get highlighted. She accessorized her look with a stunning golden chain with an attached pendant from the well-known brand, Outhouse Jewellery. The chain enhanced her entire appeal by adding a touch of refinement and elegance to her attire. Tamannaah also decked her fingers with a stack of three distinct design rings, demonstrating her attention to detail and passion for excellent accessories. Tamannaah easily exhibited her fashion-forward selections thanks to Mohit Rai's immaculate style.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia dressed up her attire with gorgeous Bottega Veneta heels. Her attire was elevated by these Italian-made shoes, which were embellished with glossy leather embossed with a crocodile impression in a striking shade of purple. Tamannaah's taste for high-end fashion was on display with these heels, which cost Rs. 99,655. Tamannaah's innate beauty was accentuated with a light touch by Billy Manik, who is recognized for his minimalistic approach to makeup. However, one has to ponder how a theatrical makeup look may have enhanced her overall image. Tina Mukharjee's casual yet beautiful hairstyling complemented Tamannaah's appearance, cementing her standing as a fashion star.

On a scale of 1 to 10, rate Tamannaah Bhatia's appearance and let us know in the comments space below.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy’s alluring dresses; 5 must-have pieces with plunging necklines, sequin-laden styles and sexy slits