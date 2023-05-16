Tamannaah Bhatia styles her airport look with an expensive Burberry arm candy and a sleeveless blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia is turning enough heads these days with her fashion choices. Earlier today, the stunner was papped at Mumbai airport in another refreshing look. Tamannaah wore a basic white top with wide-legged blue denim jeans and a sleeveless blazer. Long flights require comfy wardrobe essentials and Tamannaah's airport look serves as the perfect guide for elevated casual dressing.

One can see in the video below, Tamannaah Bhatia styled her casual yet to so classy look with her favourite Burberry arm candy that is worth 1250 USD and roughly converts to Rs 1 lakh approx. Her classic boots and blazer actually complement the winning look. A laid-back dressing done in the utmost stylish way. A sharp look for someone who is constantly jet-setting.

Talking about the expensive Burberry tote bag, it is quite famous and popular among celebrities. From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt, many celebs own this expensive arm candy.

Tamannaah Bhatia's airport look styled with a Burberry tote and sunnies

On the work front, Tamannnaah has some promising projects in the pipeline. Recently, she was papped near the Victoria Memorial Hall of Kolkata with megastar Chiranjeevi as they were shooting for Bholaa Shankar. Tam was seen sporting the look of a lawyer.

She is also set to make her Malayalam debut opposite Dileep in Arun Gopy's Bandra. She has also joined the stellar cast of the upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. Starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, Jailer also has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles.

Being a part of such mega projects, excited Tamannaah recently said, "Having a busy year is just a blessing. I'm just switching from one character to another with the tedious schedules. While it can be exhausting at some point, it's extremely fulfilling as there are people out there eagerly waiting to see me on the big screen & this is what makes me love my work more & work harder."

