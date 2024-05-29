Tamannaah Bhatia switches on her mid-week glam by pairing a blazer and bralette adorned with golden mascots with a sarong skirt

Finding the ideal summer ensemble becomes increasingly important when the temperature rises and the sun shines stronger. There is one classic piece of clothing that stands out as the ideal summer essential in the world of fashion is a skirt. They are the ideal summer clothing for many reasons. From billowy, to draped and maxi, Bollywood celebrities are among the biggest supporters of this airy and stylish look.

If you also want to nail the skirt look this season, the most important thing is to style them correctly, and Tamannaah Bhatia is teaching us that with her latest look. Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion choices have always been the talk of the town and her latest look is no exception. So, let’s take a closer look at her stunning fit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look

Tamannaah Bhatia graced the spotlight in an ensemble coming straight from the shelves of House of Masaba, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Her striking ensemble features a bralette in brown featuring a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage.

What sets this piece apart are the iconic House of Masaba gold-plated mascots adorning her bralette including toffees, hands and a flower vase, which added an element of whimsy and luxe to the look.

Layered atop the bralette is a tan-coloured blazer, perfectly complementing the earthy tones of the bralette. Similar golden mascots embellish the blazer, creating a cohesive and visually enchanting ensemble.

To complete the look, the Bholaa Shankar actress chose a flowy, soft beige sarong skirt which lent a touch of casual elegance. The uneven hemline and knot at the waist gave the skirt movement and visual interest. The skirt had subtle golden motifs all over which complemented the blazer’s embellishments bringing the whole ensemble together with style and class.

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

The actress added perfect finishing touches to her look with golden accents and meticulous make-up. For accessories, the Bahubali actress opted for a golden ring and chose golden heels which added a few extra inches to her frame.

Turning our attention to make-up, the 34-year-old actress opted for make-up in tones of brown that echoed the warm hues of her ensemble, creating a harmonious look. Her make-up featured blushed cheeks that gave a healthy flush of colour adding glow to her complexion.

For her eyes, the actress kept soft with nude eyeshadow, which made her eyes look all the more attractive. A sleek eyeliner added a touch of drama to her look accentuating her eyes. Mascara-laden lashes further enhanced her fluttery lashes, giving them volume. Neatly drawn brows frame her face with precision, adding structure and definition to her overall look.

Completing her look, Tamannaah opts for straight, flowing hair, allowing her outfit and makeup to take centre stage.

To sum up, Tamannaah Bhatia’s choice of accessories and makeup provides a seamless fit in the entire outfit, bringing in a new high-level glamour and sophistication.

Tamannaah holds a special place in people's hearts due to the fact that she dresses ahead of time and never fails to experiment with her stylish fits.

