Tamannaah Bhatia takes maximalist fashion to new heights in this stunning red bandhani ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

When Tamannaah Bhatia steps into the spotlight, she doesn’t just make an entrance – she takes over the maximalist moment. And when she wore the stunning red sharara set by the famous design duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she looked nothing short of ethereal. It’s as if she stepped out of a dream. Let’s dive into the details of her outfit.

Tamannaah’s bandhani outfit featured a kurta that was truly attention-grabbing, and the rich red color gave off a warm and inviting vibe. The kurta had a round neckline, and the bold hue was balanced with golden embroidery around the neckline, which really stood out. The embroidery featured intricate patterns, making it look special and elegant, while adding a royal touch. The tassels on the hem brought a fun, playful element to the overall look.

She matched the kurta with a red crushed silk skirt, which was a signature of the designers. The pleats fell beautifully, creating an elegant silhouette that balanced the extensive embroidery. When paired with the kurta, it created a harmonious look with traditional charm.

Now, the show-stealing red bandhani dupatta was draped effortlessly over her shoulders. This piece was pure magic – the bandhani prints added a vibrant, bohemian edge, while the extensive golden embroidery worked its magic once again, tying the look together. The edges, with their tassel details, played their part, giving the dupatta movement and depth, allowing it to flow perfectly.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia decision to skip heavy accessories was bold and brilliant. The golden bangles she chose were subtle, yet they added a hint of sparkle to her look without overwhelming it. Her makeup, too, was incredibly minimal, focusing on her natural beauty. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, paired with sleek eyeliner, made her eyes pop. Soft red lips added a splash of color, perfectly complementing the outfit. She kept the makeup fresh and dewy with nude eyeshadow and blushed cheeks, accentuating her glowing complexion.

One thing's for sure: she looked every bit the royal princess that she is! Her look perfectly describes the art of maximalism. By letting just the outfit shine without an overload of accessories, she elevated the essence of this traditional ensemble. The end result? This is a look meant for the books.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia rocks her fashion game in a basic black kurta set, with a Chanel bag stealing the spotlight