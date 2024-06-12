Tamannaah Bhatia to Bhumi Pednekar, 5 celebrities who rocked unique pants which are worth ditching denim jeans for

Fashion in Bollywood is always changing, celebrities come up with new trends and styles all the time. One of the latest fashion trends that is taking over is the net pants. These trousers are made from see through fabrics and are quite trendy among celebrities of Bollywood. And, we’ve come across some celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, and others rocking the net pants trend.

Net pants are trousers which are made of mesh like fabric and they may come in different forms and styles such as the wide-legged trousers, the fitted pants and there may be some designs such as sequences and embellishments or embroidery on the net pants. The bold and stylish choice is being embraced wholeheartedly by Bollywood divas, adding fresh and daring elements to their wardrobes.

Let’s take a closer look at these 5 divas if you are also thinking of adding net pants to your closet.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for black net pants and a chic bralette top, which can be a stunning party outfit. Bhumi completed her look with a stylish black choker and glossy make-up, adding the right amount of glamour.

Bhumi’s outfit is edgy and combined with boldness, making it perfect for a night out.

Mira Rajput

The pants Mira wore were fabulous net pants which were blingy, and they were teamed with a black blazer and her look was all things glam and glitz. As for accessories, she opted for black clutch and high heels; the actress opted for minimal make-up. This is a smart way of combining formal and casual, is good for many events and is versatile.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari recently set everyone’s heart racing as she shared her postcards from the Cannes Film Festival wearing a slay-worthy outfit. She wore white blazer that had elements of net embroidery on front and in a similar manner on the sides of the pants, the pants were not entirely see-through but had intricate designs including elements of net embroidery.

This outfit is perfect for formal meetings and outings

Disha Patani

Disha Patani shared her look in net pants leaving us utterly captivated. She donned a shimmery halter neck pink bralette and paired it with pink see-through net pants with intricate details near the waist. She accessorised with striking earrings, and rings. For make-up, Patani opted for glossy lips and curls. She looked all things bold and beautiful.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia gave netted pants a glam twist, stunning everyone with her bold fashion choice. She wore black netted pants adorned with feather detailing, adding a touch of drama to her look. The Lust Stories 2 actress paired it with a sleek blazer, looking hot and sizzling. Her outfit was all things bold, sassy, and glam.

Net pants are now the rage in Bollywood and are all things glamorous, bold, and comfortable. Since this is a growing trend, its popularity could increase further with more celebrities adopting this trend.

Thus, if you are in a hurry to buy some new trousers that will make a statement today, net pants are just what you need!

