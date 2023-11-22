Tamannaah Bhatia to Janhvi Kapoor; 5 celeb-approved sultry mesh gowns with crystal embellishments

A new trend is in Tinsel Town and Bollywood queens from Janhvi Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor are sweeping over the fashion world. These divas are killing in mesh dresses decorated with shimmering crystal embellishments. These sensual and provocative dresses are generating quite a stir around town, and we can't wait to see what more these fashion titans have in store for us.

Be it a delicate mesh gown with elaborate crystal accents or a bold and daring silhouette that leaves nothing to the imagination. Prepare to be amazed and intrigued by the glitz and charm of these mesh dresses that are sweeping the fashion world.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks classy in pink off-shoulder mesh gown

The first on our list is the Jailer actress, who looked stunning in a pink body-con gown, leaving us in awe of her beautiful beauty. The off-the-shoulder style and wide sleeves added to her attire. The semi-sheer mesh gown had a mesmerizing appearance and terrifying crystal elements that adorned the surface of the garment, offering elegance and a shining touch.

Mouni Roy’s oh-so-hot blingy crystal-embellished gown

The Brahmastra actress recently drew notice in a pastel green mesh gown and looked stunning! The strapless gown clung to her curves perfectly, emphasizing them in all the right areas. Her beauty was enhanced by her body-con shape, which made her the center of attention wherever she went. The sparkling silver crystal accents on the gown, however, stole the stage. They glammed up the clothes, making them even more beautiful.

Khushi Kapoor’s beyond alluring in a sparkly black dress

The Archies actress is next in line since she was recently seen wearing a diamanté fishnet off-shoulder mesh midi-dress composed completely of a scene-stealing diamanté studded fishnet fabric. This midi dress exudes elegance. The dress's off-the-shoulder neckline is one of its most notable elements. It not only looked great on her neck and shoulders, but it also added to her overall elegance. The dress's distinctive gathered design throughout provided a great fit, and a sensual front slit in the split skirt added to its appeal and charm.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry black mesh gown with glossy colorful crystals

Last but not least, the Bawaal actress is no stranger to wearing beautiful dresses and never fails to wow. But this is our personal favorite! The lovely body-fitted mesh gown worn by the stunning actress has a stylish turtle neck and long sleeves. The mesh fabric is embellished with a stunning assortment of colorful crystals, offering a touch of appeal that is difficult to resist. It's a dress that commands attention and makes people turn their heads. She understands how to rock this look, and this mesh gown is yet another example of her outstanding taste and forward-thinking selections.

