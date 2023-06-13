Tamannaah Bhatia unleashes her chic side in white bralette and patterned jeans

Tamannaaah Bhatia’s name has been making the rounds lately. One of the reasons behind this is the fact that she is an incredibly talented actress but that’s not all. She is also a fashionista and a true diva whose fashion choices and ability to charm everyone with her elegance, grace, and ability to just carry everything like a boss.

The Jee Karda actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out to promote her upcoming series, Jee Karda. She was wearing a trendy outfit featuring a captivating ensemble featuring a white bralette, heart-patterned jeans, and chic gold jewelry. Want to take a closer look at her outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a boss in her trendy outfit

The Lust Stories 2 actress’ Instagram posts and paparazzi pictures never disappoint fashion enthusiasts and her fans and followers around the globe and this time is certainly no exception. Tamannaah recently redefined the classic denim look by pairing a stunning white bralette from the brand Eteria with a classy denim jacket and incredibly adorable heart-patterned jeans from The Frankie Shop with classy black pumps thereby, proving her fashion prowess, yet again. Doesn’t she look super sassy?

The Babli Bouncer actress dared to elevate her funky look with gold accessories including chunky hoop earrings, an incredible gold necklace, funky rings, and a cool watch from Suhani Parekh’s premium fashion label, Misho. Her hair was styled into a neat ponytail by Seema Mane while her subtle makeup look with a glossy nude lip was created by Florian Hurel. She looks like a real boss, doesn’t she?

Tamannaah Bhatia also offered her fans a closer look at her outfit when she surprised her fans on Instagram with a series of photos in the funky outfit, captioned, "She woke up and chose sass." Gotta love how brilliant she looks, huh?

So, what did you think about her outfit? Are you a fan? Would you want to recreate the same? Comment below to share your views with us.

