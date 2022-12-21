Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 dramatic looks in baggy jeans that are not everyone's cup of tea

Scoring high on comfort and style, Tamannaah Bhatia has championed baggy trend look and how!

Written by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Dec 21, 2022   |  05:51 PM IST  |  1.8K
Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 dramatic looks in baggy jeans that are not everyone's cup of tea

Tamannaah Bhatia has upped her fashion game, which means she doesn't shy away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. She is stepping out of her comfort zone and is seen carrying every look with utmost grace and confidence. However, to our notice, she is game for voluminous, oversized outfits. Her love for the baggy trend is quite evident. 

From Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to international celebs like Hailey, Dua, Gigi and Bella, all are seen repping the trend in their own style. The cargo-inspired silhouette is currently the hottest in trend. Today as Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at times when she championed the baggy jeans look. 

Lavender bralette and dramatic jeans
 

Lavender bralette and dramatic jeans

For a Holi party, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a lavender bralette-style top teamed with dramatic baggy jeans.  The highlight of ripped splash detailed denim jeans is it has bear tie-up detail at the bottom and flap pockets. The Babli Bouncer accessorised this funky yet dare-devil look with rose gold hoops and capped it with blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips. 
 

Checkered shirt and black cargo pants
 

Checkered shirt and black cargo pants

Scoring high on comfort and style, Tamannaah Bhatia championed another baggy trend look in black wide-leg cargo pants teamed with a checkered shirt. She kept it simple yet cool and accessorised it with giant hoops. 
 

Another flattering look 
 

Another flattering look in baggy jeans

Tam loves her denim, and she favours more relaxed silhouettes that are a perfect pick while on the go. The F3 actress teamed her ripped baggy jeans with a classic white shirt. Too good! 
 

Florals 
 

Twist with florals 

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a relaxed co-ord set and made for another noteworthy sartorial choice. This striking oversized fit having imprinted floral motifs and bishop sleeves is a BOMB! Tam styled her flared silhouette look with bubble studs and holographic heels. 
 

Go bold or go home
 

Go bold or go home

Very recently, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a striking look in a fancy pair of denim jeans.  Black high-heels and hair side-swept completed her look. Wearing this pair of dizzying denim thong pants is not everyone's cup of tea. 

What do you have to say about Tamannaah Bhatia's style statement? Let us know in the comment section below 

Also Read| Fashion Face-Off: Samantha or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore ribbon detailed tie waist blazer look better?
 

About The Author
Khushboo Ratda
Khushboo Ratda

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in explor... Read more

Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!