Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 dramatic looks in baggy jeans that are not everyone's cup of tea

Tamannaah Bhatia has upped her fashion game, which means she doesn't shy away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. She is stepping out of her comfort zone and is seen carrying every look with utmost grace and confidence. However, to our notice, she is game for voluminous, oversized outfits. Her love for the baggy trend is quite evident. From Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to international celebs like Hailey, Dua, Gigi and Bella, all are seen repping the trend in their own style. The cargo-inspired silhouette is currently the hottest in trend. Today as Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at times when she championed the baggy jeans look.

Lavender bralette and dramatic jeans



For a Holi party, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a lavender bralette-style top teamed with dramatic baggy jeans. The highlight of ripped splash detailed denim jeans is it has bear tie-up detail at the bottom and flap pockets. The Babli Bouncer accessorised this funky yet dare-devil look with rose gold hoops and capped it with blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips.



Checkered shirt and black cargo pants



Scoring high on comfort and style, Tamannaah Bhatia championed another baggy trend look in black wide-leg cargo pants teamed with a checkered shirt. She kept it simple yet cool and accessorised it with giant hoops.



Another flattering look



Tam loves her denim, and she favours more relaxed silhouettes that are a perfect pick while on the go. The F3 actress teamed her ripped baggy jeans with a classic white shirt. Too good!



Florals



Tamannaah Bhatia wore a relaxed co-ord set and made for another noteworthy sartorial choice. This striking oversized fit having imprinted floral motifs and bishop sleeves is a BOMB! Tam styled her flared silhouette look with bubble studs and holographic heels.



Go bold or go home

