Tamannaah Bhatia’s affordable chanderi kurta set with scallop organza dupatta is perfect for Raksha Bandhan

Tamannaah Bhatia's sense of fashion is flawless, seamlessly mixing elegance and new trends. She exhibited utter elegance and charm in her newest traditional airport outfit, sporting a lovely kurta set with elaborate embroidery and matching it with a same coloured dupatta, making a comfy style statement that eloquently symbolized a combination of tradition and trend. Let's break down this stunning blue kurta set style.

Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia airport look

Tamannaah Bhatia enchanted once again with her wonderful sense of style. She stepped out oozing understated splendor in a captivating blue chanderi kurta and trousers ensemble. The exquisitely designed straight-cut kurta had full sleeves, a lacy v-neckline, and beautiful paisley embroidery that was accented with lace inserts at the waist and sleeves. The scalloped organza lace details on the hem and sleeves offered a sophisticated touch, while the attached fabric ensured comfort and ease. Tamannaah's flawless design selections are highlighted in this combination, which was paired with sophisticated wide-leg pants and organza lace trimming at the hem.

Find out the price of Tamannaah’s effortlessly stylish look

Tamannaah Bhatia's airport ensemble displayed her exquisite sense of style, as she wore a gorgeous blue kurta set from the label The Loom which costs for Rs 4,990. She accessorized the costume with lovely earrings that complimented it wonderfully, bringing an element of elegance. Tamannaah chose a basic open hairstyle that allowed her hair to flow freely. She picked wedged heels in a shiny gold colour to accentuate her style, giving a touch of elegance to the whole image. Tamannaah seamlessly balances cost, comfort, and elegance with her amazing design selections.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll this year, appearing in three films in a row that have wowed audiences. The first was Lust Stories 2, in which she appeared with her rumored lover and co-star, Vijay Verma, causing quite a stir among fans. Following that, she appeared in Jailer, a freshly released picture that received a lot of attention. Tamannaah was recently seen in the highly awaited film Bholaa Shankar starring legendary actor Chiranjeevi. Tamannaah has been turning heads with her flawless fashion choices, making her a genuine style star in the profession, in addition to her exceptional acting abilities.