Tamannaah Bhatia's airport style: Dark green comfort meets luxe with statement bag

Tamannaah Bhatia, the lovely and elegant actress, is well-known in both the South and Bollywood sectors for her excellent dress sense. She recently turned attention at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration, where she wore a stunning saree while oozing elegance and charm. But wait, there's more! Tamannaah was photographed at the airport wearing a beautiful dark green co-ord outfit, exhibiting her jet-set flair.

The Jailer actress continues to inspire and establish trends with her easy fashion choices, demonstrating that she is not just a superb actress but also a style star. Tamannaah always manages to make a lasting impact with her dress choices, whether they are classic or contemporary. Take a look at what she wore to the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dark green co-ord set was all about perfection

The Lust Stories 2-star was dressed to the nines in a lovely dark green co-ord outfit! Her fashion sense was on point as she wore a puffy jacket with a huge-sized flap collar and long sleeves. Tamannah chose to leave the jacket open, displaying a deep scoop neckline top in the same enticing dark green hue. Not to mention the matching green trousers with a normal fit that matched the entire look. Her open jacket looked much better with the mid-waisted trousers. Tamannah's airport appearance was simply breathtaking, exhibiting her casual fashion sense and leaving us all speechless.

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to nail accessory game

The Baahubali: The Beginning actress knows how to make her airport appear professional! She finished off her beautiful appearance with a pair of elegant black sunglasses. Her choice of eyeglasses not only provided a touch of mystery to her entire look but also enhanced it. And don't forget about the lovely brown purse she was carrying! The bag emanated elegance and flair with its glossy texture finishing. It was a Coach sling bag, which added a touch of elegance to her look. It cost Rs. 54,889 and was a standout item that complimented her ensemble nicely. The Bhola Shankar fame completed her airport accessories with white trainers, which added a sense of comfort and a stylish attitude to her ensemble.

(Old PC: Viral Bhayani)

The Babli Bouncer star’s fashion choices continue to inspire us, as she was recently caught wearing the same co-ord ensemble she wore back in March 2023, but this time, at the airport! It's great to see a celebrity embrace sustainable fashion and demonstrate that wearing the same outfit several times is not only acceptable but also fashionable. Sustainable fashion is a trend that everyone should follow. It encourages waste reduction and the reduction of the fashion industry's environmental effects. We can contribute to a more sustainable future by investing in excellent pieces and re-wearing them. Let us take a page from Tamannaah's book and make careful decisions about our attire. We can all work together to make a difference and make the world a better place.

Advertisement

Comment below with your opinions on sustainable fashion!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shines bright in a romantic print yellow mini dress that is nothing but a PROPER SLAY