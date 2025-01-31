Tamannaah Bhatia’s black chiffon Dolce & Gabbana dress worth Rs 5,19,573 is designed to steal spotlight at any party

Tamannaah Bhatia just proved again why she is the reigning queen of glamour. Last night, she was attending an event, exuding main character energy in black. So, let’s look at her outfit.

Tamannaah went for an utterly sensational strapless black corset mini dress, giving her curves a hug from all angles. Layering this with a black chiffon dress from Dolce & Gabbana added a dramatic flair to her corset pick, which turned from hot to classy with a side of spicy.

The slinky one-shoulder attire deserved an entirely separate moment! Asymmetric peak lapels and neckline melded classic with contemporary. The floor-length cut lent an impression of fluidity to the silhouette, while the single long sleeve with a buttoned cuff accentuated that stiff-yet-dramatic high-fashion feeling. Let us not forget the asymmetric hem, ensuring every angle of Tamannaah's look was as breathtaking. The glorious dress featured a price of Rs 5,19,573.

With maximum impact and minimum fuss, Tamannaah let her outfit take center stage. Golden drop earrings added a touch of glam with an easy-going effect from stacked finger rings. The last touch was black pointed-toe heels, giving the whole party outfit a classic polished finish.

Tamannaah Bhatia kept her makeup bright and fresh. While her cheeks were delicately blushed and gave a healthy flush to the complexion, glossy lips enhanced the glam factor. Of course, it was her eyes that carried the full weight, though; intense eyeliner on fleek, kohl defining her eyes, and brows were shaped to perfection to give a polished finish. She decided to keep her hair down and straight, which contributed to her aura.

Tamannaah didn't merely show up; she owned the event. She walked in like she was born for the limelight, reminding everyone that when it comes to fashion, she plays on her own turf. Black may be classic, but it was pure magic on Tamannaah.

Moral of the story? When in doubt, wear black. Or better yet—take a page from Tamannaah Bhatia’s book and own it like a boss.