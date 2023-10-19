Tamannaah Bhatia’s deep red gown by Alex Perry is all about power and passion; can you guess its cost?

What is the first word that comes to your mind when you see the color red? It's undeniably "hot," and Tamannaah Bhatia definitely knows how to turn up the heat with her outfit selections! The lovely actress recently stepped out in a simple red gown, and let me tell you, she's giving us major fashion aspirations.

As the actress wraps herself in the stunning crimson gown that fits her curves in all the right ways while oozing confidence and grace, her inherent beauty shines through the simplicity of her attire. And, she simply steals the show. With this style, Tamannaah demonstrates that sometimes less is more. Take heed, fashionistas, because Tamannaah Bhatia recently showed how to rock the red gown like a pro.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks hot in a stunning red ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia oozed oomph in her recent basic red ensemble. This red gown is no typical gown; it's a figure-hugging showstopper that emphasizes every inch of her curves. The sweetheart neckline provides a feminine touch to the gown, while the shoulder pads give it a powerful and architectural style. This gown exudes sophistication and class with its long sleeves and satin fabric.

Guess what's more? This stunning ensemble is a creation by none other than renowned brand Alex Perry and comes for a whopping Rs. 2,34,952.

Tamannaah, who donned this outfit pulled off the look with ease, leaving us in awe of her flawless taste.

If you want to make an impression at your next big occasion, follow Tamannaah's lead and wear a red gown that oozes boldness and beauty.

More about the look…

Chandini Whabi, the brain behind Tamannaah Bhatia's amazing style understands just how to elevate an outfit with the right accessories. In this scenario, she chose to keep things simple but lovely. Tamannaah's neck was decorated with a beautiful golden chain that complemented the gown's sweetheart neckline wonderfully. The slender chain offered refinement without dominating the entire look.

Speaking of Tamannaah Bhatia's amazing hair and makeup, Florial Hurel did his finest work on her hair, producing a look that perfectly matched the beauty of her dress. Tamannaah chose an open hairstyle, allowing her tresses to flow freely, giving a sense of elegance and charm to her entire appearance.

Moving on to her makeup, the actress used a smudge of eyeliner that gave her mesmerizing eyes a bit of drama and intensity. Tamannaah finished the look with a muted shade of glossy red lipstick, providing her lips with a rich and alluring charm. Her hair and makeup were flawless, proving that care and attention to detail are essential when it comes to producing a genuinely distinctive appearance.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

