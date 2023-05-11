Tara Sutaria casually steps out with an expensive mini Louis Vuitton handbag worth a fortune; Know its price

Where are our eyes at? On Tara Sutaria's pictures from today. Literally, a summer sartorial feast in a frame. We're ultra-excited to decode her look because we too are hung up on white outfits. Who needs more? Us and hopefully you too because this is when your pennies spent will look promising. It's too popular and extra refreshing a hue that can be stylishly sported under warm skies. We are here to give you a firsthand review of the Bollywood actress' look which to us is clear that she has got an eye for fashion. Fun fact: Especially when in white.

Never say enough to style tips because why go the hard way of hunting on your phones and for who wore what and what is currently trending when we are right here to virtually spoon-feed with lessons every day? Easy, friend! We cannot stress enough why picking out lightweight and freeing fabrics is an unskippable part of your fashion play. It's really hot out there and let your outfits be the last one to toast you up. Stick to cotton, linen, or chiffon for your white garments. These fabrics allow for better airflow and will keep you cool (also make you look cool, it's a given). Also, try out textures and details. Look for white garments with lace, eyelet, crochet, or embroidery for a touch of texture and femininity.

Tara Sutaria spices up her white outfit with a sling bag

Sutaria styled her sports bra with a pair of wide-leg denim pants. Athleisure can meet casual; what should the result be? Very chic. Such a comfortable white-on-white pairing was further layered up with an ivory shrug. The Ek Villain Returns actress' midi and collared number featured a ripped border and button closures on long sleeves.

When stepping out for a happy hour moment, layer your white outfit with a lightweight jacket or cardigan. Opt for pastel or neutral shades that complement the white and provide an extra layer of style and comfort.

It hardly ever happens when the stunning girl is not spotted on a handbag-free note. For this look, she made a case for how white outfits can look classier and edgier with a colourful accessory. This could be done with anything accessible as well such as jewellery, handbags, or footwear. This will create a visually striking contrast along with all the whites you may hit up.

Speaking of Sutaria’s little handbag, the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple handbag is worth Rs 3,61,242.20 (Approx.). It looked flattering with a monogram coated canvas, removable chain strap, textile lining, gold-colour hardware, leather corners and so on. Doesn't this also tell you how phenomenally she proved that print and the plain-ness can co-exist together? While white outfits can stand alone, you can also incorporate prints or patterns to enhance the appeal of your look.

The Student of the Year 2 actress completed her look with a pair of combat boots, sunnies, hoop earrings and a spiral-like handcuff. Have you noticed that boots a day kept Tara's OOTD from looking amiss? She completed her look with a straight hairdo, peach blush and pink lipstick.

Advertisement

Do you love this look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Alia Bhatt rooted for Gucci with her stellar outfits and bags