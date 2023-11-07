Tara Sutaria exudes monochromatic elegance with longline white blazer; get details

Tara Sutaria has always looked great in traditional outfits. However, when it comes to modern-day fashion, she elevates it to a whole new level of perfection. Tara is now promoting her forthcoming film, Apurva, and has been giving us some extremely stunning looks. Every outfit she wears is a fashion statement in itself, and we are in awe of her flawless sense of style.

It's time to get into her most recent wardrobe selections. So stay tuned as we unravel the secret of the Apurva actress’ fashion sense and prepare to be inspired by her effortlessly beautiful monochrome ensemble.

Tara Sutaria's black turtleneck top and mini skirt with white blazer

The Ek Villain Returns fame recently drew attention to herself with a smart and elegant dress. She chose a sleek black turtleneck shirt that she teamed with a black box pleated short skirt. But it was the addition of a white longline blazer that truly elevated this look. The blazer had an enormous black lapel collar that added a sense of contrast to the entire outfit.

This gorgeous white blazer, made of textured fabric, provided a touch of refinement and elegance to the Heropanti 2-star’s attire. Falguni Shane Peacock, recognized for their amazing sense of fashion, designed this gorgeous ensemble. Tara's distinct and faultless style once again shows her ability to create a stunning fashion statement.

Divulge into the details of Tara Sutaria’s hair, makeup and accessories

The Tadap actress understands how to finish off a look with the right accessories. She accessorized her ensemble with magnificent stone studded drop silver earrings, which brought a touch of glitter to her ears. She continued by adorning her finger with a silver finger ring, which added a modest yet beautiful element to her entire outfit.

The Marjaavan fame finished off her appearance with a pair of Christian Louboutin pointed-toe black heels, which added a touch of refinement and finished the look with a fashionable flourish. Meagan Concessio, her amazing stylist, designed this trendy look wonderfully.

The SOTY 2-star always understands how to make a statement with her cosmetics and hair. The thick stroke of casual-style eyeliner and the smeared kohl that provided a sense of drama to her eyes sealed the deal for this look. Her cheekbones were contoured properly, giving her face a sculpted and finished appearance, and a trace of pink blush brought a natural flush to her skin.

The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir fame’s glossy pink lipstick was the ideal final touch, accentuating her lips and giving a splash of color to her overall look. This gorgeous look was created by makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta. Tara chose sleek, crisp straight locks with a side split for her hair, which added a touch of refinement to her entire look. Tara's hair was expertly done by hairstylist Zoe Quiny, who gave the finishing touch to her gorgeous look.

The Oye Jassie actress’ new appearance has surely piqued our interest! The monochrome jacket looks great with the black turtle neck and tiny skirt. But it was the rather casual type of winged eyeliner that actually stole the show for us. It lent a glamorous touch to her entire makeup. We can't get over how effortlessly she pulls off this sleek and classy look. Let us know in the comments section what you liked best about Tara's look!

