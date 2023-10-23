Tara Sutaria flaunts her casual fashion in black crop top with leopard print skirt; Take cues

Tara Sutaria is an absolute ace when it comes to casual appearances. Yet again, her easygoing style emitted the wonderful laid-back sentiments that we all wanted. And she knew how to rock the color black! It was as if black was meant for her since she looked amazing in it. Tara flawlessly pulled off black clothes from head to toe, leaving us speechless. She understood how to make a statement with a basic black shirt and jeans or a stylish black dress. We couldn't get enough of her black obsession, and we couldn't wait to see what fashionable outfits she would offer us next.

Tara Sutaria's casual style in a stunning crop top and skirt

Tara Sutaria's fashion sense was impeccable, and her attire at the time was no exception. She was recently spotted in a black crop top at a restaurant, and let me tell you, she looked amazing. The sleeveless box-type crop top she picked was stunning. It complemented her form and offered a sophisticated touch to her entire outfit. Tara knew how to turn heads with her fashion choices, and that ensemble was no exception. We couldn't help but keep falling in love with her style. She was unquestionably a fashion icon for many fashionistas out there.

Oh, let's not forget what she chose for the bottomwear. She wore a lovely black crop top with a leopard-print skirt, and she nailed it! Her costume was elevated by the mid-waisted skirt, and the flowing fabric contributed to the allure. That tea-length skirt was ideal for a casual evening outing, thanks to the side slit that provided a hint of sassiness.

Accessories, hair, and makeup

Let's take a look at what Tara Sutaria took along for her casual stroll. She accessorized her ensemble with a lovely black shoulder bag with a long strap. Talk about usefulness and style! Her outfit was well-complimented by that bag. Tara finished off her ensemble with a pair of white trainers. The contrast between the bright white and the black crop top and animal-printed skirt was stunning. It offered a splash of color and completed her casual yet sophisticated look. Tara understood how to put together an outfit that was both fashionable and comfy. She easily boosted her entire style with her choice of accessories and footwear.

Let's talk about Tara Sutaria's amazing hair and makeup. Her hair was flawless, with flowing curls and a central partition. It gave her whole appearance an air of unforced beauty. Moving on to her makeup, she wore a blended black eye makeup look with a delicate stroke of liner that brilliantly highlighted her eyes. Her blush pink cheeks gave her face a tenderness and a natural radiance. She finished off her appearance with a glossy pink lipstick that added a lovely and feminine touch to her lips. Tara demonstrated her talent for pulling off a breathtaking beauty look that properly suited her attire, with her hair groomed to perfection and her makeup professionally done.

You can surely draw some lessons from Tara's fantastic dress selections if you want to embrace her informal style. That box crop top was a versatile item that could be matched with a range of alternatives, allowing you to effortlessly create diverse outfits. Not to mention the leopard-spotted skirt she wore - it was the ideal decision! Leopard, zebra, and snake prints were all eye-catching designs that never failed to make a statement. They provided a strong touch to any clothing and quickly boosted it. So, if you feel brave and daring, don't be afraid to include these designs in your outfit. Allow your wardrobe choices to shout as you embrace your wild side!

Did you also find it hard to team up with the perfect combination of outfits for casual outings? Let us know in the comments section below.

