Tara Sutaria in a crop top and cargo pants styled with Gucci handbag is style perfection; Yay or Nay?
What's classy and cool like no other? Tara Sutaria's latest airport look.
With different seasons rolling in and out often, fashion is ever evolving. This also translates to new trends being bound to make an entrance but there is no hard-and-fast rule for some old ones to exist. Some stay due to its comforting appeal and some for how fashionable it can look. Right now in a time where anything works and wins, we feel like summer isn't over yet (sartorial-wise). Crop tops are getting omnipresent a little too much with each passing day and Tara Sutaria has contributed much to its fame.
Just when we thought we were happy to be stuck in a polka dot print world (Have you seen her recent dinner look?), the Ek Villain Returns actress gave us another reason to be in love with crop tops. Her sartorial fashion influences have had us crush hard and now it clearly feels like a never-ending fascination. An edgy airport look strikes again! Best inspiration guaranteed again.
Tara and Aadar Jain are all set to fly, it's vacation time for one of the hottest couples. We're sensing major coolness here, what do you think? You don't need to say you miss your crops anymore. Here you go. The actress picked out a black tight-fitted sleeveless crop top that had a close neck. A staple hue is all it takes to look the best. Tara paired this up with maroon cargo pants from Blue Brew which had a high waist and white contrast stitch detailing.
The 26-year-old proved that black accessories work with any outfit. Just as the mini Gucci handbag with bamboo handles, gold mini hoop earrings, black sunnies with gold frames, and suede block-heeled combat boots. Although her outfit owned the limelight, her classic sleek hairdo failed to do so. This has been her signature move. Tara's lips bore a tint, her cheeks had blush and her eyebrows were filled in.
Do you love Tara's look? Let us know in the comments below.
