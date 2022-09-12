Tara Sutaria in a crop top and cargo pants styled with Gucci handbag is style perfection; Yay or Nay?

With different seasons rolling in and out often, fashion is ever evolving. This also translates to new trends being bound to make an entrance but there is no hard-and-fast rule for some old ones to exist. Some stay due to its comforting appeal and some for how fashionable it can look. Right now in a time where anything works and wins, we feel like summer isn't over yet (sartorial-wise). Crop tops are getting omnipresent a little too much with each passing day and Tara Sutaria has contributed much to its fame.

Just when we thought we were happy to be stuck in a polka dot print world (Have you seen her recent dinner look?), the Ek Villain Returns actress gave us another reason to be in love with crop tops. Her sartorial fashion influences have had us crush hard and now it clearly feels like a never-ending fascination. An edgy airport look strikes again! Best inspiration guaranteed again.

Tara and Aadar Jain are all set to fly, it's vacation time for one of the hottest couples. We're sensing major coolness here, what do you think? You don't need to say you miss your crops anymore. Here you go. The actress picked out a black tight-fitted sleeveless crop top that had a close neck. A staple hue is all it takes to look the best. Tara paired this up with maroon cargo pants from Blue Brew which had a high waist and white contrast stitch detailing.