Tara Sutaria in a Surya Sarkar corset dress proves new year calls for a new dose of unfailing glamour

New year, new crush found. Tara Sutaria dressed up in a trendy and lovely white dress. So much monotone chic and she totally had it right then and yesterday again. As glamour is about to take many new edgy turns in 2023, a mini dress can teach you how to ease into its story. Parties aren't surprisingly over and those siren calls in the form of invites to pre-wedding cocktail parties, birthday bashes, and a wrap-up party attended by the Bollywood actress are such undeniable excuses to look at dresses.

Hello stunner, can we do a quick travel back talk to the trend that got extremely famous and was seriously chic? Corsets really know how to make your ensembles look vintage and contemporary. That queenly feeling it brings is commendable. While the wait to gift yourself a dress is about to end here, we have to collectively start the countdown for Apurva's movie release date. The team called it a wrap yesterday in Mumbai through a party and that's how Tara's look came to be displayed.

Tara Sutaria is a chic stunner in a mini dress

Heating up our need to doll up is this satin dress by Surya Sarkar. That perfectly corseted dose is back, yes! The plunging neckline mini outfit featured a structured bodice that had a ribbed-like stitching detail. We could swoon over and rave about its fit all day. An ill-fitted corset can just break your look no matter how hard you try except for when a jacket turns out to be a saviour that hides it up. So, here goes the fire emoji for Tara's recent look.