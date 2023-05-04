Tara Sutaria in House of CB strapless gown proves fabulous is the word for THIS pink outfit

Perfection alert! It's a big party world out there, and it's about time we think of ways to diva-up our style, maybe with a new gown inspiration. Tara Sutaria’s recent appearance in a pink gown could be the ideal one for your next party. When picking a gown, the most important thing is to look classy and comfortable. And, so we thought this strapless gown by Sutaria would be the most fitting example.

The Ek Villain Returns actress emphasised the allure of her look for the night with a pink gown which definitely became the ultimate focus-drawing detail. Sutaria’s pink attire came as a surprise as this actress is often seen in white, which is her staple when it comes to fashion.

Tara looks radiant in a pink gown

Pink gowns come in a variety of shades and styles, making them a popular choice for many occasions, including proms, weddings, and other formal events. As one can tell, people were left gasping at her gown which she wore to the NMACC Sound Of Music opening event.

NMACC is always buzzing with star-studded events since its inauguration evening and our celebrities are showing up clad in outfits that are turning out to be inspirations for a lifetime. Sutaria who among the notable attendees, which included Radhika Merchant, Harnaaz Sandhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more. She rocked a pink quartz-hued and strapless gown from House of CB. The London-based brand is no new sartorial home for Bollywood actresses. It offers a range of glamorous and luxurious gowns for special occasions. The brand is known for its figure-flattering designs and extensive colour chart.

Tara's 'Adrienne' corset gown was pink-licious with details such as a thigh-high slit, deep neckline, a straight-fit, and a structured boning which featured a balconette shape. We were also amazed by the maxi skirt which draped over the hip with gathers, a seam-free finish and a simple hem. It was made from georgette, which is a super lightweight material.

This precious piece doesn’t come with a price tag out of budget. To get this same look, one needs to shell out Rs 5,721.32 (Approx.). It is available on the Dress to Impress website.

Sutaria was styled by Tanya Ghavri who amped up the actress’ style quotient with sparkly jewelery. She wore a dainty and studded bracelet, necklace and a few rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Less is often more when it comes to accessories. Choose pieces that complement your outfit without overpowering it, as this can deliver a polished look which would clearly seem effortless.

The Student of the Year 2 actress opted for a very easy hairstyle which had a center partition. Her lips were high on sheen and looked lovely. When it comes to lip gloss for parties, you'll want to choose a long-lasting product, which is moisturising and packed with lots of glow. Sutaria rounded off her look with black eyeliner and mascara.

