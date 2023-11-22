Tara Sutaria merges old school glamour with sparkly modern silhouette in Faraz Manan couture

Tara Sutaria recently celebrated her 29th birthday, capturing the hearts of fans with her dazzling sense of style. Embracing the theme of “Old School Glamour,” the Apurva actress transported onlookers to a bygone era with her stunning choice of attire. We’re still swooning over the fashionable spectacle that she created at her star-studded party.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Tara Sutaria’s glittery outfit to understand how her classy ensemble painted the town green with envy. Let’s get to it!

Tara Sutaria looked like a queen in her shiny choice of attire

In a celebration marked by opulence, the Student of the Year 2 actress adorned herself in a mesmerizing co-ord set that radiated sophistication and glamour. The ensemble, a creation by the renowned designer Faraz Manan, exemplified a perfect fusion of modern allure and timeless elegance. The focal point of the diva’s birthday look was a shimmery bralette paired seamlessly with a pencil skirt, both bathed in a resplendent champagne gold hue. The strappy crop top featured a ribbed bustline and a daring plunging neckline, adding an element of allure to her ensemble. The accompanying bodycon midi skirt, adorned with intricate beadwork and embroidery, not only accentuated Tara’s well-toned frame but also introduced a touch of drama and modernity to the stylish outfit with its sultry side slit.

The Marjaavaan actress’ commitment to the theme extended beyond her outfit, as her retro-style makeup exuded a classic charm. Kohl-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, a shimmery glow, and a nude lip color harmonized flawlessly to recreate the glamor of yesteryears. Her hair, styled in a half ponytail with a subtle puff, added a nostalgic touch to the overall look. Accessories played a pivotal role in elevating the diva’s ensemble to new heights. Opting for a statement necklace and studded earrings, she curated a perfect balance between bold and understated elegance. The floral diamond accessories chosen by the Heropanti 2 actress seamlessly complemented the embellished co-ord set, contributing to an ensemble that was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece. We’re obsessed!

Faraz Manan’s glittery creation totally matched Tara Sutaria’s natural radiance

The Tadap actress stepped into the spotlight on her birthday mesmerizing her audience with her radiant presence. Faraz Manan’s creation, coupled with the Ek Villain Returns actress’ innate style, proved to be a sartorial triumph. In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood fashion, Tara Sutaria's style is timeless.

We’re obsessed with her starry fashion choices. What did you think of her sparkly choice of attire? Would you like to wear something like this for your birthday? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

