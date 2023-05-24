Tara Sutaria pairs stylish zebra striped co-ord set with a gorgeous smile; See PICS

Tara Sutaria, a talented singer and actress who is known for her incomparable sense of style, was spotted in front of PVR Juhu last night. She looked beyond chic as she waved to the paparazzi with a smile on her face, clicked pictures with some fans, and made her way to her car.

We wholeheartedly believe that the best part about these pictures from yesterday is undoubtedly Tara Sutaria’s gorgeous smile. It’s hard not to fall for her smile, isn’t it?

Tara Sutaria’s Trendy Outfit Deserves Some Kudos

Tara Sutaria always slays in the most swoon-worthy outfits reiterating that she is a proper Gen Z-approved style icon. This is perhaps why we have come to expect nothing less of her and guess what? She constantly delivers thereby, maintaining her fashionista reputation.

For yesterday’s outing, Tara chose to pair a plain black crop with a striped, zebra print coordinated set. She chose to keep the shirt open, revealing the black crop top and flaunting her toned midriff. This outfit was seriously on point. Tara Sutaria completed this chic look with black and white shoes, a Louis Vuitton sling bag, and a black Under Armour cap to amp up her stylish fit, with some subtle makeup. We’re sincerely obsessed with how amazing she looked.

Tara’s Fans Are In Love With Her Latest Outfit

As soon as her pictures made their way to social media, ardent fans of Tara Sutaria rushed to shower her with compliments and love. I mean, how could they not? After all, her social media posts always leave fans wanting more, don’t they?

Meanwhile, her recent Instagram post about all her favorite meals that she has cooked over the last few weeks left us craving for more, quite literally. Tara Sutaria’s cooking skills are visibly at par with her fashion game- She’s quite the talented diva, isn’t she?

So, what did you think of Tara Sutaria’s outfit? Are you just as obsessed as we are? Comment below to let us know your views on the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani is back in the bay with a spectacular post-vacay glow