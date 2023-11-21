Tara Sutaria proved that she's obsessed with chokers THESE 5 times

Hello there, fashionistas! Tara Sutaria is known for her scorching and sizzling casual appearances with her go-to mix of black bodycon dresses. But have you ever wondered what she wears to accessorize when she dresses up in traditional or modern attires? We've got the scoop for you! Chokers are one of her favorite accessories as Tara knows just how to pull off the accessory without a flinch. Those lovely necklaces not only look great on her, but she also knows how to wear them. Prepare to be astounded as we take you through the SOTY 2-star’s love affair with chokers.

From a heavy bridal look to a gorgeous golden choker

The Apurva actress startled us all with her choice of clothing at the start of this year. Everyone's jaws dropped as she stepped out in a gorgeous dark pink lehenga ensemble. Her choice of accessories, however, drew our attention even more. She chose a classic pink and green stone studded necklace with bridal feelings. It was one of those thick chokers that brides generally wear. And she nailed it! She finished the ensemble with some hefty earrings and a maang tikka. Talk about bridal gown choker goals!

Are you considering foregoing the customary lehenga in favor of a gorgeous gown but are unsure how to accessorize it? Take a cue from the fashionable Tadap star! She understands how to dress up a gown and elevate her accessories game. She chose a lovely gold-toned necklace. Yes, you read that correctly: a choker! Tara understands how to draw attention to her spectacular item by matching it with the ideal hairdo. What's more, guess what? She also wore circular studs in her earrings, but the choker stole the show.

Hello, fellow gold jewelry enthusiasts! The Ek Villain Returns star's style is surely worth a closer look if you like timeless beauty. She understands how to wear those golden accessories well, and her collection is to die for! Her gorgeous gold-toned necklace was one of our favorites. It was embellished with a slew of pearls, which added to its allure. If you enjoy wearing gold jewelry, this is the right accessory for you.

Tara Sutaria’s unique chokers

The Heropanti 2 actress appears to have a strong affinity for all things golden. This Diwali, she showed off her love of golden chokers once more. She was seen sporting a gorgeous, enormous gold necklace that emanated great traditional feelings. Her lehenga's lovely V-neckline was wonderfully complimented by the choker, making a very stunning combination. Tara understands how to wear these gold accessories with ease, bringing a touch of beauty and elegance to her clothes.

Fashionistas all around the world have noticed a new trend: matching fabric chokers. Everyone seems to be getting these chokers designed to properly match their clothes. What's more, guess what? The Marjavan star completely supports this tendency. She recently wore a sparkly choker-like jeweled necklace that perfectly suited her attire. What commitment to coordination! It's an excellent way to add a bit of glitz and connect your entire appearance together. So, if you want to stay on top of the fashion game, follow Tara's lead and embrace the trend of matching fabric chokers. It's a game-changer, we promise!

Which choker do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

