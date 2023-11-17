Tara Sutaria revives 1920’s flapper dress trend with a nude-colored bejeweled tulle tube dress

Tara Sutaria, one of the most gorgeous young Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood, is known for her sense of style and fashion-forward choices. The beautiful headliner of the film, Apurva, recently attended the screening of her movie. The classy and talented diva arrived in style as she was wearing a bejeweled beige tube dress with an embellished neckpiece which totally made us swoon and gush. We’re totally in love with this fabulous bejeweled ensemble.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and look at the beautiful young actress’ jewel-encrusted ensemble for the glamorous night. Are you ready?

Tara Sutaria looked incomparable in a nude-colored midi dress

The gorgeous and talented Student of the Year 2 actress recently attended the star-studded screening for her latest movie, and she looked super sexy in an elegant nude-colored ensemble. This classy calf-length midi-dress has an off-shoulder, tube neckline. This beautiful fitted body-hugging gown hugged her curves at all the right places and helped the pretty diva accentuate and flaunt her body to perfection. It also has a deep and plunging neckline which adds a level of sultriness to her ensemble. The incomparable bejewelled dress has embroideries all over it along with straight ruffles everywhere which literally made her dress look like a modern recreation of the classic 1920’s flapper dress.

The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir further completed her outfit with see-through modern jeweled Cinderella-like heels, straight from the princess’ wardrobe. The pretty diva further accessorized her look with a shimmery choker-like jeweled necklace some statement rings and a pair of diamond-studded earrings. She wore a pair of see-through heels and added a flush of color to her cheeks. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun. Her oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, and the prettiest glossy nude-colored lipstick, totally complemented and elevated her super stylish ensemble.

In conclusion, the Best of Luck Nikki actress’ recent red-carpet appearance at the screening of her movie showcased not only her undeniable acting talent but also her impeccable fashion sense. The nude-colored, jewel-encrusted midi dress, reminiscent of the 1920s flapper style, accentuated her curves and exuded elegance and sultriness. Paired with modern jeweled accessories, including see-through Cinderella-like heels, Tara Sutaria’s ensemble was a perfect blend of classic and contemporary glamour. Her well-coordinated makeup and sleek bun added the finishing touches to a look that truly stood out on a glamorous night, reaffirming her status as a style icon in Bollywood, we’re in love.

So, are you feeling inspired by Tara Sutaria’s dress? Would you like to wear an elegant outfit like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone serves winter-ready inspiration with her sophisticated airport style