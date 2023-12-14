Tara Sutaria revives gothic vibes in her black corset top paired with asymmetric draped skirt

Hello there, fashionistas! Let's chat about Tara Sutaria and her current fashion excursion. The young and brilliant actress was papped at an exciting event, and she stole the stage! Tara stunned us all with her great dressing sense. What was she wearing, you might ask? Brace yourselves, because it was nothing short of spectacular!

She wore a one-of-a-kind corset bustier that highlighted her curves and was combined with a lovely skirt that brought a touch of refinement to her look. So, if you're wondering about her latest fashion statement, hang around and let's get into the details!

Tara Sutaria dazzled in a black corset top and draped skirt

The Gen-Z diva turned heads as she went out in a daring black corset top. Tara Sutaria looked effortlessly gorgeous in her elegant bustier, which hung flawlessly with delicate thin straps. Not only that, but the corset top also had a dolphin hem, which added a whimsical touch to her entire look. A similar black skirt with an edgy asymmetric design was worn with this stunning top.

A stiff satin fabric was draped across the right side of the skirt, providing an extraordinary visual impression. This skirt featured a trail that provided a dramatic element to the Apurva actress' outfit. Surya Sarkar produced this stunning ensemble. Tara completed the appearance with silky black stockings, which added a touch of appeal to her already stunning ensemble.

Tara Sutaria’s equally stunning accessories

Starting with the Marjaavan fame’s earrings, the young fashionista understands how to make a statement. She added a dash of glitter and elegance to her ears with gorgeous stone-studded tiny hoops. Tara opted for a flowery neck band that emanated gothic vibes and unmistakable appeal.

This one-of-a-kind item matched her dark attire nicely, making her stand out. And don't forget about the Ek Villian Returns fame’s footwear! Tara chose pointed-toe shoes with high heels to lend a sense of refinement and beauty to her entire outfit.

Dive into the details of her makeup and hair

The young actress used a perfect matte finish foundation, which gave her complexion an effortless and luminous aspect. The Tadap star carefully contoured cheekbones gave definition and highlighted her natural bone structure. But it was her eyes that stole the stage! The Tadap fame flawlessly filled brows wonderfully framed her face, but her classic cat winged eyeliner stole the show. The Herpant 2 actress finished her makeup look with a natural nude lipstick, which added a touch of refinement while allowing her dress to shine.

And don't forget about the SOTY 2 star’s hair! Her hair was done in an attractive swept back clean low bun hairstyle with a center parting that provided a sense of refinement to her entire look.

