Tara Sutaria revives the chanderi silk saree craze in black flowery drape with square-cut blouse by Rohit Bal

In the dynamic world of fashion, trends often reappear, revamped, and reimagined, to capture the hearts of enthusiasts once again. One such revival that has recently taken the spotlight is the chanderi silk saree craze, brilliantly reintroduced by the enchanting Tara Sutaria. The social media landscape lit up as the KTina actress shared snapshots showcasing her resplendent avatar, gracefully swathed in a bewitching black chanderi silk saree crafted by the maestro himself, Rohit Bal.

This sartorial masterpiece worn by the Apurva actress has not only rekindled the allure of the traditional Indian drape but has also reignited a global fascination with the timeless elegance that sarees exude. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her exquisite outfit.

Tara Sutaria looks beyond compare in an exquisite black saree

At the heart of the Student Of The Year 2 actress’ fashion-forward spectacle lies the exquisite black silk chanderi saree, an offering from the revered fashion house Biba, designed by the venerable Rohit Bal. With a price tag of Rs. 10,950, this creation blends the opulence of silk with the comfort of cotton, resulting in a fabric that not only draped like a dream but also boasted a luxurious sheen that impeccably complemented the talented diva’s radiant persona. The defining feature that sets this saree apart is its bold, captivating flower prints meticulously woven into the fabric. These intricate floral motifs, handpicked and curated by Rohit Bal, breathed life into the saree, turning it into a wearable work of art. The genius in Bal’s ability to infuse modernity into a traditional canvas, making it adaptable for a spectrum of occasions – from an intimate formal evening dinner to a swanky cocktail soirée or even the grandeur of a wedding reception reflects amply.

As the gorgeous actress effortlessly enveloped herself in this chanderi silk marvel, she redefined sophistication. Her choice of a sleeveless blouse adorned with wide straps and a square-cut neckline not only lent a modern twist to the ensemble but also showcased her innate ability to blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics. Completing the ensemble were thoughtfully selected accessories that underscored the meticulous attention to detail. The addition of red embellished juttis injected a burst of color, creating a captivating contrast against the saree’s monochromatic elegance. A black velvet bag, adorned with exquisite floral embroidery, served as a harmonious companion, enhancing the visual allure of the ensemble.

The Marjaavaan actress’ discerning eye for jewelry manifested in her selection of a silver choker-style traditional necklace and matching stud earrings – pieces she designed during her sojourn to Bhutan. Furthermore, the Ek Villain Returns actress’ hairstyling and makeup were pivotal in creating the overall impression. The Heropanti 2 actress’ hair was masterfully styled into a neat, well-wrapped bun crowned with a traditional gajra, infusing the look with timeless charm. Complementing this was a makeup palette that strikingly balanced flawless blush with glossy pink lipstick, achieving an exquisite fusion of classic grace and modern allure.

In a realm where fashion is ephemeral, the Tadap actress’ solidified her role as a vanguard of fashion, bridging the gap between the past and the future. Let us, as admirers and connoisseurs of style, raise our voices in applause for this revival, eagerly anticipating the ripples it will undoubtedly create in the ever-evolving tapestry of fashion. So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

