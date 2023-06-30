Tara Sutaria rocks white casual ribbed co-ord set with Louis Vuitton bag that costs a BOMB; Find out its price

Tara Sutaria, the Heropanti 2 actress, continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable and chic style statements. Recently, she showcased her fashion prowess by donning a white casual ribbed co-ord set paired with fabulous matching loafers. This ensemble not only exuded elegance and comfort but also served as a testament to Tara’s fashion-forward choices.

But, that’s not all, the Marjaavaan actress’ outfit also speaks volumes about luxury with an uber-expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag. Well, let’s delve into the details of her striking outfit and the statement-making Louis Vuitton bag that accompanies it. Are you ready?

Tara Sutaria rocks a chic white ribbed coordinated set

The Ek Villain Returns actress’ choice of a Dellytop Womens White Fall Knitwear coordinated set worth Rs. 4,641 approximately truly showcased her sartorial flair. The ribbed fabric added texture and dimension to the outfit, while the all-white hue exuded a fresh and youthful vibe. The co-ord set comprised a trendy jumper and matching high-waisted pants. She wore this coordinated set with a white crop top, creating a cohesive look that perfectly highlighted Tara’s figure. She completed her stylish look with off-white Chain Link Loafer Mules worth Rs. 2,800. The relaxed and casual nature of the co-ord set made it ideal for various occasions, ranging from daytime outings to relaxed evenings with friends.

But, the Tapad actress’ Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple bag worth Rs. 2,03,876 approximately, undoubtedly won the prize in this ensemble. The iconic fashion house is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, and Tara’s bag was no exception. The bag, which garnered attention for its elegant shape and intricate details, perfectly complemented the white co-ord set. It is also a symbol of sophistication and luxury. Crafted from high-quality materials, it featured the brand’s signature monogram pattern, instantly recognizable to fashion connoisseurs. The bag’s design effortlessly merged practicality with opulence, making it a must-have accessory for those seeking a touch of glamour. Doesn’t she look beyond awesome?

The Student Of The Year 2 actress’ fashion choices continue to captivate audiences, and her recent appearance was no exception. Her fashion sensibilities continue to inspire, proving that she is a true fashion icon to watch out for. So, what did you think about her outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below and let us know what you think.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks super sophisticated in an all-white outfit; Its price will shock you