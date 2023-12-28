Tara Sutaria serves sultriness in her black tube top and cream skirt ensemble; look decoded

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare to be astonished by the gorgeous Tara Sutaria and her newest fashion adventures. This Gen-Z diva, recognized for her exquisite trend, is currently in Goa, and she knows how to catch people's attention off-screen as well. Tara's style is usually on point, as she dons bodycon tight gowns that highlight her amazing proportions.

With her incredible aesthetic sense, the Apurva actress acts as a perfect role model for all the trendsetters that exist, but she chose a different look this time. Tara Sutaria's wardrobe offers an undiscovered mine of fashion-forward options, from brilliant hues to dramatic patterns.

Therefore, if you want to step up your personal style game, dig in and be ready to shine like a genuine fashionista.

Tara Sutaria’s black tube top with cream skirt

Tara Sutaria, our very own stylish diva, has once again amazed us with her killer wardrobe choice. She donned a simple black tube top with a cream-colored skirt that oozed eroticism. And this skirt isn't just a regular fabric. It has a high waist that draws attention to her beautiful form and descends beautifully to ankle length.

Let's all take a moment to admire how easily she carried this look. It's as if she's asking, "Who wants an ordinary spaghetti top because you can sport a strapless tube and unlock your innermost sultry queen?" Take inspiration from the Ek Villain Returns fame and let your personal style take off to new levels with this fantastic combo.

Tara Sutaria and her accessory game

The diva surely understands the ability to wear her neck chokers like it's nobody's business. If you've been a fan of her style, you've definitely noticed her obsession with chokers. And she knows exactly how to bring those forward!

The Marjaavan star accessorized her earrings with elegant black studs, lending an edgy twist to her look. She dressed it up with a black choker necklace with dazzling silver studs, demonstrating that she isn't scared to repeat her favorite accessories.

Tara recently wore this gorgeous necklace to a Christmas dinner party, leaving folks awestruck. The Heropanti 2 completed her appearance with a pair of leather flats with gold ring straps, which lend an additional level of sparkle and relaxation to her entire look. Aprajita Toor created these stunning flats, which cost Rs. 7,899.

Tara Sutaria’s hair and makeup

The SOTY 2 star nicely enhanced her cheekbones with a concealer, giving them a natural, luminous shine. Moving on, her brows were precisely filled in with black eyeshadow, framing her face and providing a touch of refinement. A soft pink lip shade added to her overall allure and fit her entire appearance.

Let us now explore her stunning hairstyle. The Tadap actress kept her hairstyle basic yet gorgeous with a swept-back bun with a central parting. She opted for a timeless look that emanated poise and finesse.

So, tell us in the comments section below whether you appreciate Tara Sutaria's easy style in real life as well.

