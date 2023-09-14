Tara Sutaria transforms herself from boardroom boss to party diva in just 24 hours

Tara Sutaria, the vivacious queen of B-town, recently graced paparazzi lenses not once, but twice within a span of the 24-hour period, demonstrating the excited pace of her hectic schedule loaded with tasks. Despite her demanding schedule, this busy bee never fails to wow with her impeccable fashion sense. Tara easily captivates with her style choices, whether she's taking a break or making an appearance at events. Her natural ability to segue from casual chic to unrivaled refinement distinguishes her from the crowd. She easily made two significant fashion statements in a single day, leaving an unforgettable impact. Tara has an uncanny ability to customize her outfits for any occasion, seamlessly embracing laid-back yet trendy casual styles.

Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in this formal attire

Tara Sutaria began her day in a gorgeous formal dress that radiated beauty and grace. She chose a white full-sleeved shirt with a figure-hugging style and a traditional round collar. She completed it with a short beige skirt with a slit cut at the back. Tara's makeup complimented her outfit well, as she covered her face with blush pink tones that emphasized her inherent charm. Her outfit was complemented by the glossy lipstick. She completed her formal ensemble with pointed-toe stiletto shoes that lent a sleek look.

Tara Sutaria donned the casual attire with a pinch of shimmer

Tara Sutaria upped her fashion game in the evening, choosing a mesmerizing black mini-dress. This bodycon dress was far from plain, especially when matched with her well-chosen accessories. She accessorized her ensemble with a beautiful sparkly chain choker that provided a touch of opulence. Tara's makeup was similarly intriguing, with a dark and sensual eye makeover that brilliantly complemented the way she looked. She stepped out in sparkly pointed-toe shoes with a gorgeous 3D white-colored bow.

Tara Sutaria's design choices, whether it's her breathtaking formal look or her mesmerizing nighttime style, are an excellent source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Choose figure-hugging designs and classic necklines, such as Tara's white full-sleeved round-neck shirt. Subtle cuts and unusual color choices, like the tortilla beige skirt added to the charm.

Take inspiration from Tara's evening attire for a simple yet striking appearance. Accept bodycon dresses and dress them up with well-chosen accessories, such as a sparkly chain necklace. Which look do you love the most? Formal or casual? Let us know in the comment section below.

