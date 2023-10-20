Tara Sutaria vs Mouni Roy Fashion Face-Off: Who wore Prémya by Manishii’s black glittery saree better?

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, fashion and entertainment always take center stage, and this is exactly what sets trends for the entire world to follow. Perhaps this is why when two leading ladies step out wearing the same outfit, it’s inevitable that comparisons will be drawn. Such is the case with the recent fashion face-off between Tara Sutaria and Mouni Roy, who both dazzled in Prémya by Manishii’s black glittery saree.

But the ultimate question on everyone’s lips remains - Who wore it better? Let’s dive right in and find out more about their elegant ensembles. Are you ready?

Tara Sutaria looked fabulous in a simply glittery drape

The Student of the Year 2 actress was recently seen wearing a black-colored sheer saree which was laden with an incredibly gorgeous and intricate sequin embroidery. The sparkly outfit was a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, with its unique design and work. It screamed opulence, luxury, and beyond. It gracefully draped around the diva’s body, highlighting her figure and beautifully showcasing her curves.

The talented Marjaawan actress made a wise decision to pair her incredible ensemble with a sleeveless blouse which was laden with sequin and crystal work. The play of light added a massive layer of perfection to this exquisite piece. The beautiful and talented actress also chose to complete her outfit with rather simplistic yet statement stud earrings and a pretty matching ring.

Mouni Roy looked beautiful in a super shimmery saree

The gorgeous Sultan of Delhi actress was recently seen wearing an incomparably gorgeous black modernized saree, from Prémya by Manishii, in a drape that was shiny beyond comparison. This fishtailed saree, laden with floral sequin work, suited her like a charm. It wrapped her curves to perfection, helping her flaunt The Virgin Tree actress’ well-toned body. She also paired her elegant ensemble with a matching bustier which gave it a rather bold edge.

This sleeveless sequin-laden blouse also had sleek straps and a plunging neckline which added to its overall charm. The Brahmastra actress completed the outfit with a gold choker-like traditional necklace with polki, diamonds, and green crystals, from Golecha Jewels.

As the debate rages on about who wore the Prémya by Manishii black glittery saree better, it’s clear that both Tara Sutaria and Mouni Roy brought forth their unique style and flair. Tara exuded grace and sophistication with her simple and classic approach, while Roy added a touch of boldness and modernity to the saree. In conclusion, the answer to the question of who wore it better is highly subjective, as it depends on individual preferences. It’s quite safe to say that both of these Bollywood divas showcased the versatility of this elegant saree, proving that when it comes to fashion, there are no definitive winners – only style icons leaving their mark. Don’t you agree?

So, what are we even waiting for? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us in the comments section below, right away.

