Are you one of those fashionistas who have been obsessing over black, and just aren’t really to let the color go to jump on the light-colored bandwagon for the summer season? Well then, you’ll be super impressed to see Tara Sutaria’s recent all-black airport-ready fashion statement. She was snapped in an all-black outfit.

Experimenting with such monochromatic outfits always helps us create fashion finesse, and, it’s quite clear that Tara got the assignment!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at Tara Sutaria’s OOTD?

Tara Sutaria looked amazing in an all-black airport look:

Her outfit was effortless and this is exactly the vibe most of us go for while dressing in summer. It featured an oversized T-shirt with a rather oversized silhouette and loose sleeves which looked perfect to beat the scorching heat.

The Student of the Year 2 actress further completed her ensemble with matching high-waisted cycling shorts.

These chic bottoms had a rather form-fitting silhouette and accentuated the diva’s long legs. The Apurva actress' plain black shorts were also partially covered by the loose tee, giving the whole outfit a laid-back and comfortable vibe that rocked. This ensemble has inspired us to create simple and alluring summer fashion outfits because simplicity has its own unique and incomparable charm.

It also proved that we might need to reconsider not wearing dark colors during the summer idea because, come on, look at the Heropanti 2 actress’ OOTD. The ex-Disney India star also added glossy black ankle-length boots to complete the look, adding to the comfortable vibe.

Tara Sutaria’s accessories and glam choices were also on fleek:

For accessories, Sutaria added dark-tinted sunglasses with a rectangular frame that looked great and matched perfectly with the vibe of her ensemble. She also added a stylish gold wristwatch that was wrapped around her wrist. These subtly added to the outfit without actually taking over the laid-back appeal.

But, that’s not all, she also added a Lous Vuitton Petite Malle Souple sling bag to elevate her outfit. This bag, made with a monogrammed coated canvas with gold-tone hardware and a strap, is approximately worth Rs. 2,34,158.

Tara also left her dark tresses open, styled into a naturally sleek and straight look with a middle parting. Even her flawless natural-looking makeup look, with a radiant base, subtle blush, and pink nourishing lip gloss. This accentuated the actress’ natural beauty, and it just rocked.

So, what did you think of Tara Sutaria’s overall ensemble? Are you feeling inspired to wear black in the summer? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

