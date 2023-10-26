Tara Sutaria's floor-length anarkali topped off with jacket spells royalty and is perfect swapping for lehenga

Hello, fashionistas! We all know that black is a popular color, and it's not only for western tank tops, tiny black skirts, and bodycon fits. There's a whole subset of folks that wear black in traditional attire and look incredibly lovely! Take a hint from Tara Sutaria's newest look, in which she wore a black traditional costume with beauty and grace. It only goes to show how easily black can fit with any style, whether modern or classic. So, embrace the power of black in your conventional wardrobe and allow it to give a bit of refinement to your fashion game!

So, we've all heard about the cape saree fad that's been making headlines recently. But have you ever thought about how one addition might transform a complete ensemble? You're in luck, because I've got the inside scoop! Prepare to be stunned as Tara Sutaria demonstrates how to seamlessly merge classic and modern trends with a simple jacket. Tara elevates her conventional fit to a whole new level of elegance with this game-changing feature. So stay tuned and keep an eye out because you don't want to miss out on this stylish breakthrough. Prepare to be inspired and improve your conventional game with a modern twist!

Tara Sutaria’s stunning black traditional fit

She recently wore a stunning anarkali kurta combo that had everyone talking. This ensemble had it all: a deep scoop neckline, a floor-length design, and empire-line gathers. But guess who stole the show? Folks, it was the embroidery on that deep scoop neckline! The exquisite and eye-catching needlework quickly lifted the simple simplicity of the anarkali kurta combo.

You wouldn't have believed how Tara Sutaria amplified her appearance to the next level of appeal! She paired her Anarkali kurta with a gorgeous embroidered jacket, and let me tell you, it was a game changer. That floor-length jacket with long sleeves was a showpiece in and of itself. The garment shone like a star, thanks to its sparkly accents. The mirror work offered a glamorous touch, reflecting light and drawing everyone's attention. But wait, there was more! The salma embroidered work on the jacket was stunning. It displayed a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Tara's outfit moved from great to magnificent with that fantastic touch. So, if you wanted to spice up your conventional style, you could have taken a cue from Tara and added a stunning embroidered jacket.

Okay, I know you were wondering where Tara Sutaria got her amazing clothing. So, let me spill the goods! Punit Balana designed that magnificent black Anarkali kurta set with a jaw-dropping jacket. And here's the kicker: it would have set you back Rs. 1,15,000.

Tara Sutaria’s hair, makeup and accessories

Let's get started with Tara Sutaria's hair, makeup, and accessories! Let's start with those jaw-dropping accessories. Tara took great care in selecting the exact pearls to decorate her neck, and boy, did she nail it! Despite her outfit's deep scoop neckline, the necklace she picked did not get lost; rather, it grabbed center stage and was brilliantly accentuated. It was a lesson in appropriate accessorization, people. Tara, on the other hand, did not stop there. She finished off her accessory game with sophistication by wearing identical huge finger rings on each of her hands.

We took a peek at Tara Sutaria's amazing hair and makeup! Tara chose a sleek and basic appearance with straight hair split in the center for her hairstyle. It was a classic pick that complimented her overall look well. Let's go on to her cosmetics game. Tara's eye makeup was strong and powerful, with smeared eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes that provided drama and appeal. Not to mention her gorgeous flushed cheeks, which had given her a charming and young sheen. Tara completed the outfit with a muted-toned brown lipstick, which added a touch of refinement to her entire appearance.

We'd love to hear what you thought of Tara Sutaria's exquisite black traditional Anarkali kurta set. We personally feel she nailed this look, but we want to hear from you as well! Tara's fashion sense dazzled you? Did you think the embroidered jacket, elegant hairdo, and dramatic makeup combined to create a fashion masterpiece? Leave your views in the comments area below and let us know whether you're as obsessed as we are with this look!

