Tara Sutaria’s gold embellished Arpita Mehta saree with bandeau blouse is the answer to all your wedding needs

As we delve into Tara Sutaria's fashion journey, we can't help but be mesmerized by her latest outfit for a friend's wedding. This rising star of Bollywood, who is renowned for her flawless fashion sense, made a lasting impression with a stunning gold Arpita Mehta saree and a bandeau blouse. She has truly redefined ethnic elegance with this ensemble, and we honestly just can't get enough of the shimmering beauty it exudes!

So, without further ado, let’s dive right into the beautiful diva Tara Sutaria’s classy gold-colored ethnic ensemble to understand how she was able to make us gasp and gush with her classy outfit.

Tara Sutaria looked incredible in a beyond-classy gold saree

The Apurva actress graced the occasion in a mesmerizing gold saree designed by the renowned Arpita Mehta, worth Rs. 4,05,600. The intricately embellished sequins draped gracefully, forming a sleek pallu that accentuated the actress’s refined taste. The strapless bandeau blouse added a contemporary twist, revealing her well-toned physique with an aura of sophistication. The plunging neckline with the beautiful actress’ curves also added a much-needed layer of sultriness to her outfit. The choice of matching gold heels complemented the ensemble, creating a harmonious blend of style and grace. It’s safe to say that the drape suited her like a charm.

Furthermore, true to her fashion prowess, Sutaria spruced up the look with carefully selected accessories. Statement gold earrings adorned with Kundan work, coupled with matching bangles, added a touch of tradition to the contemporary ensemble. A chic gold formal bag served as the perfect accessory, completing the look with finesse. We’re totally in love with all the choices that she made for this one, aren’t you? This look would totally make a great source of inspiration for the wedding season, wouldn't it?

Tara Sutaria’s hair and makeup game were also visibly on point

The classy Student of the Year 2 actress's attention to detail extended beyond her outfit, evident in her flawless hair and makeup choices. Opting for a well-framed bun adorned with white flowers, she ensured her radiant face took center stage. The makeup palette showcased a blend of sophistication and glamor, with shimmery gold eyeshadow, perfect brows, and mascara-laden lashes. A matte-finished base, accentuated cheekbones, and the perfect hint of highlighter contributed to a radiant visage. The final touch—a muted-toned pink glossy lipstick—harmonized the entire look, affirming Tara’s mastery in the arts of glamor, fashion, and styling.

The classy diva’s appearance in the gold Arpita Mehta saree epitomizes a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary chic. From the dazzling ensemble to the meticulous accessorizing and faultless hair and makeup, every element contributed to a visual treat. Aspiring bridesmaids and fashion enthusiasts alike can draw inspiration from Tara Sutaria’s ethereal presence at the wedding, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood’s favorite Gen-Z fashion icons.

So, what did you think of her classy outfit? Are you as obsessed with her pretty drape as we are? Would you like to wear something like this to the next wedding which you attend? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below.

