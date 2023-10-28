Tara Sutaria's gorgeous subdued golden outfit with matching potli bag is perfect for Diwali parties

Tara Sutaria, the personification of elegance, rocked the red carpet at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's star-studded opening ceremony. She dazzled us with her mesmerizing features while dressed in a magnificent golden gown. But wait, there's more! The stunning actress upped the ante with her traditional outfit, turning attention during the occasion. Tara showcased once again why she is dubbed as a fashion girl with signature grace in tow.

Known for her love for trendy and edgy black ensembles, the actress recently stunned us all by sporting a traditional attire. She recently left us speechless with a stunning crimson Benarasi saree that stole our hearts. Tara is demonstrating that she can pull off any look, whether it's modern or ethnic.

Tara Sutaria’s stunning subdued golden outfit

Tara Sutaria stepped out in a gorgeous attire! She was dressed in an embroidered corset with a deep sweetheart neckline. The top was embellished with sequins and delicate threadwork, providing a touch of glitz. Not only that, but she wore it with a draped skirt with saree-like pleats tucked into the waistband, creating a captivating silhouette.

The skirt had a matching geometrical design that was elegantly embroidered with the same brilliant decorations as the top. But hold on, there's more! The hem of the skirt was embellished with crystal drops, which added a touch of elegance and made it even more beautiful.

Tara Sutaria just elevated her already amazing ensemble to new heights! She paired it with a similar embroidered jacket, and boy, does it make a statement! The jacket featured bell sleeves with twist-split sleeves that lent drama to the look.

Not only that but the sleeves were embellished with pearls that connected at regular intervals, producing a mesmerizing impression. Tara exuded genuine elegance and grace in her understated golden-hued attire.

Tara Sutaria’s matching accessories for golden fit

Let us now discuss Tara's accessory game, which was on fire! The girl understands how to dress up her outfit with just the right accessories. First, she made a dramatic statement by adorning her ears with some very large earrings.

Her bag which was equally stunning. Tara carried a potli bag that complemented her attire wonderfully. The scallop edge hem and delicate stitching on this little beauty added a touch of refinement. She completed her appearance with ankle strap shoes in a lovely golden color, which added a touch of glitz.

Coming to her hair and makeup, she chose a fashionable low bun with a center division, which gave her a smart and attractive look. But hold on, there's more! She framed her face with loose open waves to enhance softness and tenderness.

Moving on to her makeup, Tara's brows were flawless, properly formed and filled. Her cheekbones were covered with a glossy contoured deliciousness that gave her a beautiful shine. Her matte finished base ensured that her skin appeared immaculate. A muted-toned pink lipstick with a glossy sheen added a whimsical touch. A silver bindi on her forehead completed her look.

Tara's lookis just exquisite, from the beautifully embroidered dress to the matching jacket and potli bag.

