Tara Sutaria's Helen Anthony pantsuit had us at its classy stripe print

A discussion-worthy style pitch for Spring is the clichéd mini dresses. We've instructed one another to think of cute and short dresses as the apple of our eyes. Can we give you a lesson today that may have you on your dancing toes? Pantsuits show glamour and statement unexpectedly well and how is it in the best of season's style interest? There is a plain white shirt. It's a given that with a shirt as ever-fashionable as this one, we can venture out of our regular style box in creative ways. Tara Sutaria's pantsuit is blue and the best.

So, how did we decide on changing our thinking about getting suited up? It's the 27-year-old's recent look where a pantsuit with a vintage stripe print and a white shirt teamed together so stylishly and sharply. Are pantsuits now stale? Not at all. We've become pros at mixing colours and wearing dresses, while we're all knee-deep in this process almost supremely at the moment, why can't a pantsuit get the same attention?

Tara Sutaria makes a case for a fine power dressing look

How widely popular are pantsuits is a story known for years. Tara's look was styled by Meagan Concessio in a Helen Anthony pinstripe set. Her space blue oversized blazer with shoulder pads, broad lapels, decorative gold pins and pockets was teamed with wide-leg trousers which had a high waist.

You do know what to do when you have a pantsuit and shirt. Rock these with a tie as greatly matching as the Bollywood actress's blue accessory. Her pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and hat were involved to give her look a clean and on-fleek finish.

The Heropanti 2 actress's hairdo was slicked down into a bun and her makeup featured kohl and lipstick. Beauty up and slay your heart out with a mauve lipstick shade. Now that's a ten out of ten look for work.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

