Tara Sutaria's modern brown blazer set with Jimmy Choo bag and golden pumps exudes bossy vibes

Tara Sutaria is a name we have come to associate with an abundance of elegance! Tara's style is a wonderful combination of modern and western features, and she is known for her infatuation with black bodycon dresses.

She recently came out in a beautiful ensemble that drew attention and made a statement. Her exceptional fashion sense and ability to pull off any style were on full display in this ensemble. Tara's wardrobe choices continue to inspire and establish trends for her followers.

Tara Sutaria is now promoting her new film Apurva, and she's been keeping her fans up to date with gorgeous photos on her Instagram account. In her most recent posts, she easily demonstrates her formal style, leaving everyone speechless. Let's take a deeper look to decipher her stunning attire.

Tara Sutaria radiates formal wear vibes in a brown three-piece suit

The Student of the Year 2 actress wore a captivating brown three-piece suit that emanated refinement and charm. The look included a waistcoat with a trendy V-neck that she covered with a longline jacket. Her ensemble was elevated by the full-sleeved jacket, which featured a stylish notched lapel collar. Tara completed the look with similar trousers, providing a unified and polished look.

The amazing choice of accessories for this formal look

Tara Sutaria not only wowed us with her magnificent three-piece Sav Lamba suit, but she also mastered the accessories game brilliantly. Her gorgeous black eyeglasses with brown temple detailing were a vintage purchase from Viange Vintage, adding a bit of nostalgic charm to her appearance.

She accessorized her look with a gorgeous golden Jimmy Choo purse with a short strap, oozing elegance and class. Tara completed her look with pointed-toe gold shoes from Dune London, which added a touch of glitz to her entire look.

Tara Sutaria's makeup and hair were flawless during the recent promotional event. Zoe Quiny beautifully groomed her thick straight hair, which was neatly parted in the center, giving her a clean and finished look.

Moving on to her makeup, she chose contoured cheekbones and nose to highlight her facial characteristics. With a dramatic stroke of eyeliner that provided drama and dimension to her eyes, her eye makeup stole the stage. Shraddha Inder Mehta, a gifted makeup artist was responsible for her amazing makeup. Tara's perfect makeup was completed with the application of a matching brown matte lipstick by the MUA.

We'd love to know what you think of Tara Sutaria's outfit! Did you appreciate her choice of clothing? Share your thoughts on her gorgeous look in the comments section below.

