Tara Sutaria's polka dot printed Nef's top and ripped jeans can define glam fashion in a minute; Yay or Nay?
Tara Sutaria goes out and about and too chic. Who needs plain tops now? We don't. And, you? Check this edit and let us know.
Happy glam day loading! That's the thing about a classic, timeless retro print. We're excitedly thinking of when and where to wear this print. Now that we found our answer, it's going to be a fashionable day, all day, every day with polka dots. Play up your style with this top. Would you regret getting yourself a chic gem? Three reasons you won't: it's cropped, printed, and styled to perfection. It's edgy and everything. Tara Sutaria, this is a good job done!
You will see no end to trendy fashion season with the Ek Villain Returns star as the inspiration-giver. You'll see truckloads and meet the best of the best outfit with one look at a time. What Tara shows, works, and wins, that's the bottom line. The 26-year-old rocked a dream team of a casual outfit last night for dinner with a friend in Mumbai. She donned a Jolie top from Nef's. She added a Tara formula to this look and the crop top with a deep neckline showed it all.
This crop top features puff sleeves which the Marjaavaan actress wore as an off-shoulder by sliding those sleeves a tad bit down and folding them in. It had an elasticated frilled detailing and a tie-up feature as well. Priced reasonably, this Rs. 950 black top with white polka dot prints was teamed with ripped blue jeans. Her OOTN looked spot-on with a white quilted handbag and white sneakers. Tara doesn't miss and her straight hairdo and dewy makeup are proof.
A YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Celebs and their on-fleek desi glam in sarees best for Onam