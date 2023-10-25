Tara Sutaria’s Rs. 24,875 handwoven red saree with Banarsi cutwork is perfect for Karva Chauth celebrations

A new generation of stylish and skilled actresses is rising in Bollywood, with Tara Sutaria among the leaders of this Gen Z takeover. This young star epitomizes the fresh, contemporary approach of her generation, blending exceptional talent with bold fashion choices. At just 27, Sutaria is rapidly ascending as one of the brightest new stars in the industry. The gorgeous Student of the Year 2 actress is known for her ability to add modern twists to her ensembles with her unique fashion-forward choices. Keeping up with this reputation, the talented diva was recently seen wearing a vibrant red saree that exuded a breath of fresh air. To say that we’re obsessed with her style choices would be a total understatement.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s delve into the details of the incredibly talented Ek Villain Return actress’ recent rad ensemble. Are you ready? Let's dive right in.

Tara Sutaria looked incomparably pretty in a vibrant red and gold saree

The gorgeous Marjaavaan actress was recently spotted and snapped at the Red Fort in New Delhi, while unveiling the poster of her upcoming thriller project, Apurva. For the occasion, the incredible actress was seen wearing a luxurious and vibrant red saree from Ekaya Banaras, worth Rs. 24,875, which was fabulously tied around her frame, helping the diva flaunt her toned body. This ethereal drape was also laden with gold floral Banarasi cutwork embroidery as well as a matching intricately embroidered gold border which added a formal touch to the saree. The talented Best of Luck Nikki actress also chose to pair her ensemble with a matching sleeveless tube top-like blouse which added a fresh breath of modern air to the diva’s classy outfit.

The talented Suite Life of Karan and Kabir actress chose to complete her stylish outfit with matching gold sandals, which added a harmonious touch to her overall ensemble. But that isn’t all, she also went above and beyond when it comes to accessories. The Tadap actress opted for matching gold bangles, a choker-like traditional necklace with Kundan work and delicate droplets, matching maang tikka, and beyond-classy statement earrings with intricate gold work. These accessories from Shri Paramani Jewels added a formal as well as celebratory touch to her entire ensemble. ‘Obsessed’ doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about this diva’s jaw-dropping look.

Now, let’s talk about the incredible Ek Villian Returns actress’ hair and makeup game. She made the fabulous choice to tie her hair up into a sleek bun with a center parting, which not only added to her ethnic ensemble’s overall allure but also made a great base for her maang tikka. Furthermore, the Apurva actress’ oh-so-glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, bold brown eyeshadow, smokey eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and nude-colored lipstick, perfectly elevated her entire elegant outfit. It’s pretty clear that all her outfit choices have clearly worked together to create such a stunning result, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think about the incredibly talented actress’ elegant ethnic outfit? Are you a fan? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us through the comments section below, right away?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi elevates her monochromatic athleisure outfit with Rs. 2,55,544 Prada shoulder bag