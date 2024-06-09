Tara Sutaria’s strappy cotton maxi dress makes for perfect look from airport to bed

We don’t have to compromise with our comfort while trying to look stylish and Tara Sutaria’s airport looks are a testament to the same. Every time she steps out for a casual day out or public gatherings, the temperature soars even higher. The way she pulls off even the simplest of outfits speaks volumes about her styling prowess and we are not even denying it. A case in point is her recent appearance when she got clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Tara Sutaria exudes sheer simplicity and incomparable charm in her black maxi dress

The Heropanti 2 actress slayed in a chic look at the airport terminal, compelling fashion enthusiasts to take notes from her comfy, breezy yet stylish OOTD. Nailing the 'less is more’ mantra, Tara opted for an all-black solid maxi dress for her jet-set look.

Her free-flowing outfit which came with spaghetti shoulder straps, a V-shaped neckline, a relaxed silhouette, and an ankle-length hem made a strong case for summer dresses. Well, her choice of outfit is proof of her love for cotton dresses while traveling. Quite comfy to pull it off to bed after a tiring day.

Not disappointing with her styling game either, the SOTY 2 actress elevated the overall appeal of her look with orange-tinted retro-style sunglasses. Ditching most of the accessories, she chose to wear a golden bracelet ensuring that nothing takes away the limelight from her dress.

She also carried an over-the-body Louis Vuitton monogram mini bag, making a fashion statement like no other. Further, her gold strappy sandals finished off her look.

Tara’s black maxi dress elevated with subtle glam makes a case for summer dresses

Leaving her tresses loosened, Tara was a vision to behold as she walked through the airport. She styled her hair into a naturally sleek and straight look, adding an elegant touch to her comfy ensemble.

What we loved about the Apurva star’s OOTD, is how phenomenally she carried the boho chic avatar with clean girl makeup comprising nothing but just tinted pink lips and a subtle base.

We must admit that Tara’s recent ensemble is inspiring enough for fashion enthusiasts to trust simple and alluring summer fashion outfits instead of keeping them uncomfortable and boring.

So, did Tara Sutaria manage to inspire you all to wear a maxi dress in the summer? Leave your opinions below with us in the comment section.

