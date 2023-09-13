Taylor Swift dons thigh-high slit Versace dress at MTV VMA's 2023; shows how to nail it with dramatic cat eye

Over the recent years, Taylor Swift's style evolution has exceeded expectations. From her days as a country singer with a signature style of being dressed in lovely sundresses and cowboy boots to her present standing as a style icon, she has indeed come a long way. She has shifted seamlessly from frilly and feminine to daring and sharp, adopting slim silhouettes, plunging necklines, and thigh-high boots. Swift's style choices have evolved over time, integrating sequins, metallics, and dramatic cuts all while retaining an air of charm and refinement.

Let's discuss her most recent VMA 2023 appearance.

Taylor Swift in a black Versace outfit

Taylor Swift made a bewitching appearance in black at the Video Music Awards 2023. An all-black look that had fashion fans talking. The look featured interesting intricacies. The intriguing wrapped ruched design on the black gown was a visually spectacular affair. With a V-neck on the right shoulder and a sweetheart neckline on the left, the neckline blended seamlessly thanks to the ruched accents. Golden buttons embellished the sweetheart neckline and the border of a high-leg slit, giving a sense of grandeur to the whole style.

Layers of chain for black outfit

Taylor Swift's stunning ensemble for the Video Music Awards 2023 would have been incomplete without accessories. Her mesmerizing Versace black gown was accompanied by a brilliant variety of diamond and gold chains, giving a magnificent tiered appearance. She accessorised her left hand with a sparkly bracelet offering a dash of shine to highlight her wrist. Taylor completed her appearance with strappy black shoes which lent her outfit a sharp feel.

Taylor Swift's concern for particulars went above her fashion choices and jewelry. Her makeup complimented her all-black outfit flawlessly. A dramatic cat-eye look brought a bit of emphasis to her eyelids. Her cheeks were nicely blushed, giving her a youthful and attractive radiance. She finished the look with gorgeous pink lipstick that brought a punch of color to her entire appearance. Taylor continued the shining streak with a flawless manicure featuring a sparkly golden tint that complemented the adornment of golden buttons on her dress. Wavy hairdo emanated casual coolness.

