Taylor Swift shows minimal can be luxurious, dons outfit worth over Rs 4,00,000 during Super Bowl game
Taylor Swift is always in talks not only for her songs but also for her outfits. The singer’s Super Bowl outfit cost over Rs. 400,000. Here’s how she styled it.
Taylor Swift is a global icon, not just for her music and sold-out tours but also for her fashion choices. Since she started dating NFL player Travis Kelce, she has been a regular presence at his games. For Super Bowl 2025, she kept it stylish yet effortless in a chic ensemble. Let’s break down her look.
Joining the other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes), Swift continues to serve one stunning look after another at the games. Keeping it understated, she stood in the stands wearing a white bodysuit from Alaïa. Priced at over Rs. 1,12,700, the sleeveless bodysuit featured ribbed detailing, adding a touch of elegance to her game-day outfit.
The August singer paired the white bodysuit with light-wash denim shorts adorned with crystal-studded detailing. To combat the cold, she layered her outfit with a white double-breasted jacket from Saint Laurent, worth over Rs. 2.5 lakhs.
Swift’s love for the color red is no secret, and she incorporated it into her accessories. She carried a striking red leather purse from Givenchy and flaunted matching red nails. Completing her look, she added stone-studded rings, a bracelet, and a necklace, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble.
Leaving her hair open, Swift let her naturally wavy locks cascade over her shoulders. For her makeup, she stuck to her signature look—opting for a nude base with a touch of bronzer and her iconic red lip.
As seen on social media, she completed her outfit with a stylish pair of cream-colored knee-high boots from Paris Texas, worth Rs. 97k. Even in a minimal fit, the Red singer exuded effortless elegance.
