Tejasswi Prakash displays how to match boldness with charm in a full-sleeved red gown with a plunging neckline

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has developed a reputation as a fashionable celebrity known for her versatile style. She recently posted some photos on Instagram debuting a new look: an elegant gown that exemplified her talent for effortlessly pulling off various outfits. While Prakash frequently sports casual ensembles like stylish jumpsuits, she can also gracefully wear more formal dresses that require an eye for detail.

Tejasswi Prakash looked pretty in red gown with plunging neckline

Tejasswi Prakash's latest outfit decision has nailed the modern elegant style. She chose a gorgeous tomato-red gown that was just lovely. The gown's centerpiece was the sensual deep plunging V neckline, which provided a touch of intrigue to her ensemble. The long sleeves and ruched design below the neckline, which extended down to the high waistline, gave the gown a distinctive and fashionable twist. The crimson gown's bodycon shape enhanced Tejasswi Prakash's curves, making her seem simply stunning.

More about Tejasswi Prakash’s hair, makeup and accessories

Let's take a closer look at her wonderful choices. The Pehredaar Piya Ki actress accessorized her ears with a pair of exquisite stone studded drop earrings, which added a touch of glitz to her attire. She chose a matching ring for her fingers that suited the earrings nicely. The fact that both her hands were decorated with identical rings drew everyone's attention, providing a balanced and coherent image. Tejasswi finished off her look with a pair of modest gold-toned stiletto shoes with stud accents. Crimzon World's exquisite shoes provided a touch of refinement to her look.

Advertisement

The Naagin actress chose a glossy and dazzling radiant makeup base that gave her skin a faultless finish. Prakash's eye makeup elegantly complemented her gown. Featuring a precisely applied eyeliner, it provided definition to her eyes. Her lashes were properly covered with mascara for that additional oomph, and her makeup was gleaming golden. Her light pink lipstick complemented the appearance with a gentle and feminine touch. Shrishti Shetty, a superb makeup artist, is solely responsible for her amazing makeup. Tejasswi's hair was shaped into voluminous and bouncy curls with a center parting, which added a touch of elegance to her entire image. The outfit was styled by the dynamic duo of Sunakshi Kansal Rathod and Kareena Menghani, who truly did an outstanding job.

Tejasswi wore the striking red gown with an attention-grabbing heel accent. The plunging neckline and ruching created an alluring contrast on the dress. The overall ensemble exemplified her confidence and poise. She pulls off the style with her characteristic grace.

So, how about you? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: 8 celebrity travel outfits for every woman on the go; From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt