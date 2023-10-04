Tejasswi Prakash exudes monochromatic vibes with one shoulder crop top and high-low skirt

The highly anticipated comedy picture Thank You For Coming is slated for a release on Friday, October 6, and the anticipation is considerable. To generate excitement, the film's producers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai, inviting friends and colleagues from Bollywood. Numerous famous personalities, including television star Tejasswi Prakash, walked the red carpet. We can't help but interpret her clothing from the occasion as fashion aficionados. Tejasswi Prakash's breathtaking costume surely turned heads, leaving us speechless. So, let's go into the specifics and figure out what Tejasswi wore on the red carpet that night.

Tejasswi Prakash in one shoulder crop top paired with high-low skirt

Tejasswi donned a black shirt with a bold neckline that drew everyone's attention. The cross-necklined design gave her attire an edgy and strong edge, making her stand out on the red carpet. Tejasswi looked stunning in this one-of-a-kind and eye-catching shirt, illustrating that it's often all about the details. Tejasswi Prakash demonstrated with her exquisite sense of style that a simple black top can create a fashion statement when matched with the proper neckline. She undoubtedly drew attention and made us all want to replicate her beautiful and modern style.

The skirt had an uneven hem, giving it a stylish and asymmetrical appearance. The hi-low hem created drama, while the netted overlay offered another distinct aspect to the ensemble. Tejasswi showed off her fashion-forward style by blending these various components to create a striking look. The colour choice of black and white provided a traditional and beautiful aesthetic, while the skirt's shape offered a modern edge.

Accessories styling for this look

She complimented her look with gold big hoops that easily frame her face. Tejasswi also wore a gold bracelet around her wrist, which added a slight glitter to her entire outfit. She finished off her look with black ankle strap shoes, which added a touch of refinement while also lengthening her legs. Her hair was styled simply but elegantly, with bouncy loose curls falling down her shoulders and oozing easy grace. Tejasswi's makeup was flawless, with a natural glam look that let her glowing face shine through.

